Amendments to aging land use plan increase density of Hill Country development
This month, the San Antonio City Council approved an amendment to its Northside land use plan that makes way for denser development over environmentally sensitive land. With no discussion — the amendment was on the council’s consent agenda — just over 10 acres of land went from being labeled “rural estate” to “suburban” under the city’s North Sector Plan, which was approved in 2010 to guide Northside and Hill Country development.
Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law
Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
Child care centers must soon meet higher standards to receive state subsidies
Child care providers in San Antonio have been through a turbulent past few years, and more changes are on the horizon. The clock this month began ticking on a two-year deadline for child care centers to become compliant with state quality guidelines, or else lose access to subsidies that allow working parents to send their children to daycare at no cost.
Historic Alazán Courts: Revitalized public housing at $272,727 per unit
Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly known as the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA), and its partners will soon build 88 new units in the first phase of its redevelopment of the historic Alazán Courts public housing project on the city’s Westside. At $24 million, the average unit will...
Family violence homicides are down, 911 calls and protective orders are up in Bexar County
While some of the statistics released by a commission dedicated to reducing domestic violence in Bexar County last week signal some progress is being made, experts say it will take many years to significantly shake off the enduring affliction. In San Antonio and Bexar County, family violence homicides dropped to...
Judson, East Central ISDs school bonds and South San, Somerset board seats on the ballot
Two Bexar County school districts that saw bond propositions fail last year are asking voters to approve revamped bonds, while two other districts have board seats at stake in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Last year, voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bond packages that would have...
Texas Biomed receives $3.5M grant to develop tuberculosis vaccines
The Texas Biomedical Research Institute will use a $3.5 million National Institutes of Health grant to help create the next generation of tuberculosis vaccines, the San Antonio-based institute announced Monday. Texas Biomed has been researching the serious and sometimes fatal bacterial disease since 2017, helping make significant headway with how...
Company founder Bill Greehey steps down as NuStar Energy chairman
This article has been updated. NuStar Energy Chairman Bill Greehey, the company’s founding CEO, has stepped down and is being succeeded by CEO and President Bradley Barron, NuStar announced Thursday. The 86-year-old Greehey’s departure, which is effective immediately, marks a milestone for the company, which spun out of Valero...
Lots of people will be observing Texas poll sites this election. Here’s a guide.
Early voting in Bexar County has started for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and experts say voters may see an unusually high number of observers in and around polling locations. The likely increase “is a result of what happened in 2020,” said Jon Taylor, chair of UTSA’s Department of Political...
San Antonio College names 4 finalists for president, sets public interview forums
In its search for a new president, San Antonio College has named four finalists, who will visit the community college campus next week. Beginning Monday, each finalist will attend a forum to give faculty, staff, students and members of the community an opportunity to meet them and ask questions. SAC...
Analysis: Republicans gained ground in Bexar County in 2020 among Hispanic voters
Palfrey Avenue on San Antonio’s South Side is a quiet street lined with small one-story homes and older cars. Voters here elected President Joe Biden by a 10-point margin in 2020, but it’s also hard to miss the proliferation of “Back the Blue” signs that dot the tidy yards.
The San Antonio Report’s eight area races to watch in the 2022 midterm election
Aside from the high-profile gubernatorial contest between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, here are Bexar County races to watch in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm. Early voting begins Monday, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Bexar County judge. Democrat Peter Sakai and Republican Trish...
Abbott rallies GOP in San Antonio as Gutierrez keeps the spotlight on Uvalde
Three weeks out from the Nov. 8 midterm election, Republicans are optimistic economic issues have overtaken the Supreme Court’s abortion decision and the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in the minds of voters as they head to the polls. Rallying supporters in San Antonio on the first...
San Antonio celebrated for ‘model’ military and civilian collaboration on medicine
When the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine was looking to hold its annual awards event outside its usual Washington, D.C., San Antonio was a logical choice. “San Antonio is not only a major center for military medicine, it is also the proud home to incredible...
Attorneys for Erik Cantu’s family to explore ‘every possible legal avenue’ in quest for justice
This story has been updated. Erik Cantu Jr., the 17-year-old shot by a now-former San Antonio police officer earlier this month, is getting “slightly better” but is still on life support as he recovers from at least four gunshot wounds at University Health Hospital, said his father. “It’s...
CPS Energy has said it will stop burning coal by 2030. Will ERCOT allow it?
While CPS Energy plans to end its use of coal as a power source by 2030, it will be up to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas whether or not the utility will be allowed to do so, CPS Energy officials told a San Antonio City Council committee Tuesday. In...
As flu cases in San Antonio rise sharply, an increase in COVID is expected to follow
Just three weeks ago, influenza infections at University Health were averaging about 40 cases a week. Two weeks ago, they jumped to about 120 cases; last week, the average rose to 217. It’s alarming, said Dr. Jason Bowling, an epidemiologist at University Health, how early flu cases are peaking, considering...
City Council approves new ‘framework’ plan for future economic development
How the City of San Antonio uses incentives such as tax breaks to attract new businesses will be one the first issues officials will tackle next year based on a new economic development plan city leaders adopted Thursday. The City Council passed unanimously an ordinance accepting the Strategic Framework and...
Texas House candidate Johnny Arredondo indicted on charges of vehicle theft
Johnny Arredondo, the Republican candidate for Texas House District 124, is facing a November trial on charges of felony theft of a vehicle, according to court documents. Arredondo allegedly stole a truck from his sister, Alicia Arredondo, in November 2021 and operated it without her permission, according to the indictment.
Where I Live: Alamo Heights
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
