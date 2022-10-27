This month, the San Antonio City Council approved an amendment to its Northside land use plan that makes way for denser development over environmentally sensitive land. With no discussion — the amendment was on the council’s consent agenda — just over 10 acres of land went from being labeled “rural estate” to “suburban” under the city’s North Sector Plan, which was approved in 2010 to guide Northside and Hill Country development.

