Bexar County, TX

Amendments to aging land use plan increase density of Hill Country development

This month, the San Antonio City Council approved an amendment to its Northside land use plan that makes way for denser development over environmentally sensitive land. With no discussion — the amendment was on the council’s consent agenda — just over 10 acres of land went from being labeled “rural estate” to “suburban” under the city’s North Sector Plan, which was approved in 2010 to guide Northside and Hill Country development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law

Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Where I Live: Alamo Heights

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
San Antonio, TX
