wdrb.com
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
Wave 3
Peace Park dedication pays homage to two Shively families
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 28, 2022. The two were recorded on surveillance video at the South Carolina home of the daughter of a man running for Clark County sheriff.
wdrb.com
'Exercise an abundance of caution' | LMPD releases safety tips for Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are reminding people to be safe as they head out for trick-or-treating. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said one of the main things police ask people to keep in mind is that children are easily distracted. "What do kids have their mind on? Candy,"...
Wave 3
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children
Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. UofL band to honor cancer survivors with halftime performance.
wdrb.com
Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
wdrb.com
Norton Children's Hospital receives national certification for diabetes care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital is now the first pediatric hospital in the country to get national certification for its inpatient diabetes care. Doctors at the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute received the certification from the DNV Healthcare for its glycemic management program. The program helps patients with diabetes maintain proper blood sugar levels to avoid complications and support families after leaving the hospital.
Wave 3
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
wdrb.com
Church in California neighborhood holding health screening day on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local church in the California neighborhood is helping the community stay healthy. Midwest Church of Christ is holding an annual Health Screening Day on Saturday. The church is located on Garland Avenue near South 22nd Street. The screening day runs from 9 a.m. to 2...
Wave 3
Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children. The report says more than 55,000 homes are at or below 50% the area's median income. UofL band to honor cancer survivors with halftime performance.
wdrb.com
Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
wdrb.com
Primary care physician at Norton Healthcare planning to climb Mt. Everest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A primary care physician at Norton Healthcare is taking his talents to new heights. Literally. Dr. Victor J. Shpilberg is about to take a dangerous journey to the top of Mt. Everest -- a summit that has been reached by little more than 6,000 people in the world.
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare using survey results for planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is working on developing a community-catered plan for a hospital in west Louisville. Soon to be Louisville's newest hospital, Norton West Louisville Hospital will be located at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood. it's the first new hospital being built in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
Man attacked in downtown Louisville ‘expected to make full recovery,’ family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An El Paso man has been released from the University of Louisville Hospital following an unprovoked attack downtown earlier this week. Oscar Sanchez, a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, was in Louisville attending a conference at Fourth Street Live! when he was attacked, his family says.
Wave 3
22-year-old woman killed in crash honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway. Her father, Charles Duckworth, can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. “It’s rough,” Duckworth said of his daughter’s death. “We’ll get through it somehow. I...
WLKY.com
Shelbyville High School honors former student who died and gave gift of life with organ donation
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — A Shelbyville High School honored one of their former football players during half time with a bench in his name after his organ donation saved lives following his death in 2020. Wyatt Williamson died of an accidental opioid overdose in April 2020. His mother Julie Hofmans...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
WLKY.com
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
