Slide 1 of 13: Accessories are, in my opinion, widely underrated as for such small items, as they can add flash and functionality to your winter wardrobe. To help you get ready for the month ahead, we have scoured the internet for the best winter accessories to give traditionally dark winter outfits a lighter and fashion forward lift to suit. We've included a selection of fabulous options from a whole range of retailers to suit various budgets.If you are looking for a lifelong purchase, then invest in some sheepskin gloves or a cashmere scarf for ultimate cosiness. If you are more of traditional minimalist, you can go wrong with warming leather gloves to take on dog walks. Perhaps you believe "the more colour the merrier", in which case you would love a pattered hat or scarf this season to stand out from the crowd.If you are still looking for affordable yet versatile pieces that can transform your winter wardrobe then these accessories are a great place to start. I love layering Ganni's Quilted collar over a cable knit jumper or coat for another pop of colour and texture. Or, wear Mark and Spencers' checked bucket hat to boost your mood on the morning commute.Treat yourself to a small but mighty winter accessory purchase, adding depth to your winter layering and put a smile on your face for these colder and wetter days ahead.You can also take a look at our pick of the best autumn boots and cashmere jumpers to full kit out our new season wardrobe.

6 DAYS AGO