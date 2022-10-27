ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt

Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Springer

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Springer! He's a young and energetic dog at Burlington Animal Services and has been waiting for the right home for awhile now. He's about 1 and a half years old. Still so youthful, he would make a wonderful companion for outdoor activities like hiking, walking, or jogging.
BURLINGTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Ministry enjoys trip

The Ladies Day Out Ministry sponsored a trip to the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. There were 48 people in attendance who enjoyed dinner and a play entitled, “Is There Life After 50?” Everyone reported having a good time. The group expressed appreciation for its bus driver, Mello Davis, father of County Commission Chairman Tare Davis, and to Tare Davis for the use of the Lake Gaston’s Charters bus line. Commissioner Walter Powell was in attendance on this trip and so was the Mayor of Middleburg, Ray Bullock. Some people left early and others got back on the bus before a group photograph. Pictured, from the left, are Catherine Hunt, Ruby Downey, Mary Turner, Linda Chambers, Brenda McGee, Rebecca Solomon, Lisa Smith, Mary Terry, Arvella Scott, Sophia Jefferson, Cora Fogg and Santita Williams.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro chef excited to appear on favorite cooking show

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming. The post says workers at the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
ASHEBORO, NC
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Graham celebrates annual Pumpkin Bash

GRAHAM, N.C. — Downtown Graham got its Halloween on Friday night. They celebrated the annual Graham Pumpkin Bash. This Halloween festival is a joint effort put on by the Graham Recreation and Parks, Graham police, and Graham Fire Departments. The evening consisted of games, rides, inflatables, face painters, and...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy