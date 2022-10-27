The Ladies Day Out Ministry sponsored a trip to the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. There were 48 people in attendance who enjoyed dinner and a play entitled, “Is There Life After 50?” Everyone reported having a good time. The group expressed appreciation for its bus driver, Mello Davis, father of County Commission Chairman Tare Davis, and to Tare Davis for the use of the Lake Gaston’s Charters bus line. Commissioner Walter Powell was in attendance on this trip and so was the Mayor of Middleburg, Ray Bullock. Some people left early and others got back on the bus before a group photograph. Pictured, from the left, are Catherine Hunt, Ruby Downey, Mary Turner, Linda Chambers, Brenda McGee, Rebecca Solomon, Lisa Smith, Mary Terry, Arvella Scott, Sophia Jefferson, Cora Fogg and Santita Williams.

