WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
abc45.com
Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt
Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Davidson County EMS sees dip in staffing as more paramedics move to bigger cities for more money
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Like every other job after the pandemic, employers faced the challenges to keep staff every shift, and Davidson County paramedics are no different. Former employers tell FOX8 they felt the burden of being overworked because they were short-staffed. “I’ve been on a call, and I had a really sick patient […]
WCNC
Woman killed by 'rogue nurse' moved to NC for better medical care, brother says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The brother of a woman, prosecutors say, died at the hands of a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital says his sister was living a happy life before her death. Gwen Zelda Crawford died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on...
Jan. 6 Oath Keepers defendant from North Carolina asks for more lenient release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – One of the Triad’s most prominent defendants for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for relief in her pretrial incarceration. Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer who lives in Thomasville, asked to be released from curfew and to be allowed to await her prosecution without […]
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Springer
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Springer! He's a young and energetic dog at Burlington Animal Services and has been waiting for the right home for awhile now. He's about 1 and a half years old. Still so youthful, he would make a wonderful companion for outdoor activities like hiking, walking, or jogging.
elonnewsnetwork.com
LGBTQIA+ communities celebrate at Elon University's Dragstravaganza performance
The Gender and LGBTQIA Center, along with Late Night Elon, hosted its annual Dragstravaganza show from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct 29 in Alumni Gym. This year, the GLC encouraged people to come dressed up for Halloween. Naomi Dix, Durham based drag queen, hosted the show that featured...
North Carolina school district will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday. What […]
warrenrecord.com
Ministry enjoys trip
The Ladies Day Out Ministry sponsored a trip to the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. There were 48 people in attendance who enjoyed dinner and a play entitled, “Is There Life After 50?” Everyone reported having a good time. The group expressed appreciation for its bus driver, Mello Davis, father of County Commission Chairman Tare Davis, and to Tare Davis for the use of the Lake Gaston’s Charters bus line. Commissioner Walter Powell was in attendance on this trip and so was the Mayor of Middleburg, Ray Bullock. Some people left early and others got back on the bus before a group photograph. Pictured, from the left, are Catherine Hunt, Ruby Downey, Mary Turner, Linda Chambers, Brenda McGee, Rebecca Solomon, Lisa Smith, Mary Terry, Arvella Scott, Sophia Jefferson, Cora Fogg and Santita Williams.
Halloween is when? Does the city or county regulate trick-or-treat times?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What day is Halloween? It seems like a simple question, right? Everyone knows it's October 31, but what they really mean is, what day is trick or treat? When will the kids be going out and when will people be handing out candy?. Halloween 2022 falls...
2 NC children from Amber Alert are now safe, Asheboro police say
They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.
Greensboro chef excited to appear on favorite cooking show
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming. The post says workers at the […]
2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
WXII 12
Graham celebrates annual Pumpkin Bash
GRAHAM, N.C. — Downtown Graham got its Halloween on Friday night. They celebrated the annual Graham Pumpkin Bash. This Halloween festival is a joint effort put on by the Graham Recreation and Parks, Graham police, and Graham Fire Departments. The evening consisted of games, rides, inflatables, face painters, and...
Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
