Traveling along I-25 from the Fort Collins area through Denver down to Colorado Springs, 19 major air and space companies are flourishing. New aerospace startups are attracted to the corridor every year due to the high quality of living. However, the average American — let alone Coloradan — is unaware of the significant presence of space and related defense technology companies in Colorado. This knowledge gap is likely because there has never been a “Denver, we have a problem” moment, even though important NASA programs like the InSight Mars Lander, OSIRIS-REx asteroid intercept mission, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are controlled from facilities along the Front Range.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO