Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?

If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
Take 5 Car Wash Opens 17 Units in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash has opened 17 new and newly converted locations in the greater Denver area, Colorado Springs and western Colorado. These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5 five-step process, with Armor All Professional formulas.
David Heitz

Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
How Many People Will Live in Denver in 2030?

State demographer Elizabeth Garner has predicted that Denver could face a slowing-growth crisis before the decade is out — and signs that this forecast will prove accurate are already surfacing. Note that this week, Denver Public Schools announced a proposal to consolidate ten elementary and middle schools because of lower admission and birth rates, among other factors.
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza

Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Two Denverites Change the Face of the Vanilla Industry

Coloradan Shana Gilbert moved to Uganda in 2005 at age 31 to make a documentary film. What happened over the next seven years led her to the vanilla farming industry, where she subsequently helped a group of street kids find sustainable work in a suffering country. Today, Gilbert and childhood friend Laura Lind own The Sweetest Bean, one of the most socially conscious vanilla bean companies in the world, and have deeply impacted the Colorado food industry— especially if you like vanilla ice cream.
Opinion: I-25 Corridor of Colorado Spacepower

Traveling along I-25 from the Fort Collins area through Denver down to Colorado Springs, 19 major air and space companies are flourishing. New aerospace startups are attracted to the corridor every year due to the high quality of living. However, the average American — let alone Coloradan — is unaware of the significant presence of space and related defense technology companies in Colorado. This knowledge gap is likely because there has never been a “Denver, we have a problem” moment, even though important NASA programs like the InSight Mars Lander, OSIRIS-REx asteroid intercept mission, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are controlled from facilities along the Front Range.
Three new businesses open in Granby

Three new businesses opened in Granby this month, each with an intriguing story. Columbine Massage is owned and operated by Jo Pfaff, who is legally blind, and both Troublesome Tomahawks and High Mountain Firearms are owned by Seth Stern, Pfaff’s partner. The three businesses also share a building, and are located in Pinecone Plaza at 200 W. Agate Ave., on U.S. Highway 40 across from BigHorn Bagels.
Magnolia Road opens first cannabis dispensary in Broomfield

Broomfield’s first cannabis dispensary opened this week for business on W. Midway Boulevard by Highway 287. Mayor Guyleen Castriotta called the opening of Magnolia Road a “momentous occasion.”. In 2012, 56% of Broomfield voters approved Proposition 64, Castriotta noted. “It was the City Council that prevented them from...
