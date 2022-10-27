ANN ARBOR, MI — Public trust in Ann Arbor’s city government and positive feelings about the direction the city is headed are on the rise, according to a new survey. But also on the rise are concerns about the cost of living and the quality of city services, and residents are less likely to recommend living in Ann Arbor or stay living here than they were four years ago, the survey shows.

