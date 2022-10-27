ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

UM says ‘natural experiment’ in race-blind admissions hasn’t worked

The University of Michigan has been running what it called “a ‘natural experiment’ in race-neutral admissions” for the past 16 years. And come to the conclusion that it’s not possible to create an adequately diverse student body without at least limited consideration of race, the university wrote in an amicus brief filed over the summer with the U.S. Supreme Court.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See where Ann Arbor residents rate city highest, lowest in 2022 survey

ANN ARBOR, MI — Public trust in Ann Arbor’s city government and positive feelings about the direction the city is headed are on the rise, according to a new survey. But also on the rise are concerns about the cost of living and the quality of city services, and residents are less likely to recommend living in Ann Arbor or stay living here than they were four years ago, the survey shows.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Downtown Ann Arbor bookstore closing after 88 years of business

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is losing another one of its beloved bookstores. Ulrich’s Bookstore will close its doors on Monday after more than eight decades of business. The 88-year-old downtown bookstore has supplied University of Michigan students with textbooks, office supplies, graduation gowns and memories since 1934.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

Three Lenawee County Schools to Receive Rebates to Aide Transition to Electric School Buses

Britton, MI – Three Lenawee County school districts will be receiving rebates to help transition school buses to electric buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announced of the winners of the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Clean School Bus Rebates. In total, 25 Michigan school districts will receive over $54 million in rebates to help transition 138 buses.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday

ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November. Here are the details:. Southbound South Maple Road. From...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great spots for brunch in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If bottomless mimosas and Belgian waffles sound more appealing than plain eggs and buttered toast, you may have an infatuation with brunch. Lucky for you, Ann Arbor has plenty of brunch spots to choose from. Check out these five great brunch places in Ann Arbor. Stray...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy