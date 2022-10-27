Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
Deconstructed pre-Civil War barn to serve big new purpose in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — An old barn that has stood on a farm outside Ann Arbor since before the Civil War is getting a fresh beginning as part of a new housing development in the city. Workers carefully deconstructed the 40-foot-by-48-foot structure at Hieber Farms off Parker and Spies...
Arab American News
Dearborn Public Schools has hired Fielding International to conduct 30-year study to assess district needs
DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools has hired Fielding International, a firm that will conduct a 30-year study of Dearborn schools to assess the needs of the district. This decision was approved by the Board of Education at the September meeting this year. Dearborn Public Schools created a list covering...
Washtenaw Community College cancels classes for emergency infrastructure repairs
Washtenaw Community College is canceling on-campus events and classes today. According to a Facebook post from WCC, the closure is due to emergency infrastructure repairs.
UM says ‘natural experiment’ in race-blind admissions hasn’t worked
The University of Michigan has been running what it called “a ‘natural experiment’ in race-neutral admissions” for the past 16 years. And come to the conclusion that it’s not possible to create an adequately diverse student body without at least limited consideration of race, the university wrote in an amicus brief filed over the summer with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
Several Ann Arbor M-14 ramps at bridge over Huron River closing overnight
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drivers will see a temporary overnight closure of the majority of the ramps at the Barton Drive interchange to M-14 in Ann Arbor, where the highway crosses the Huron River. Beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, three ramps are closing, with the expectation they’ll be...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 30
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Washington Street: The road between South Division and South State streets will close starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Ann Arbor residents behind on water bills can get up to $650 under new program
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is participating in a new program to help low-income households pay water and sewer bills, giving city residents a new option to get financial assistance. City Council voted last week to authorize becoming a partner in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, a...
See where Ann Arbor residents rate city highest, lowest in 2022 survey
ANN ARBOR, MI — Public trust in Ann Arbor’s city government and positive feelings about the direction the city is headed are on the rise, according to a new survey. But also on the rise are concerns about the cost of living and the quality of city services, and residents are less likely to recommend living in Ann Arbor or stay living here than they were four years ago, the survey shows.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor bookstore closing after 88 years of business
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is losing another one of its beloved bookstores. Ulrich’s Bookstore will close its doors on Monday after more than eight decades of business. The 88-year-old downtown bookstore has supplied University of Michigan students with textbooks, office supplies, graduation gowns and memories since 1934.
wlen.com
Three Lenawee County Schools to Receive Rebates to Aide Transition to Electric School Buses
Britton, MI – Three Lenawee County school districts will be receiving rebates to help transition school buses to electric buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announced of the winners of the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Clean School Bus Rebates. In total, 25 Michigan school districts will receive over $54 million in rebates to help transition 138 buses.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday
ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November. Here are the details:. Southbound South Maple Road. From...
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
5 great spots for brunch in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If bottomless mimosas and Belgian waffles sound more appealing than plain eggs and buttered toast, you may have an infatuation with brunch. Lucky for you, Ann Arbor has plenty of brunch spots to choose from. Check out these five great brunch places in Ann Arbor. Stray...
huronhub.com
Huron Public Safety employees graduate from EMU School of Police/Fire Staff and Command
Three members of the Huron Township Department of Public Safety graduated recently from the Eastern Michigan University School of Police and Fire Staff and Command. Included in the graduation was Deputy Fire Chief Bill Metzger, Deputy Police Chief Mark Neumann, and Sgt. Thomas Smith. The program consists of a 10-month...
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
Downtown Ann Arbor street closure coming for 19-story high-rise project
ANN ARBOR, MI - A downtown street is closing for nearly three weeks as work continues on a project that’s bringing in the tallest Ann Arbor development in over half a century. East Washington Street between South Division Street and South State Street is slated to close at 7...
Downtown Chelsea industrial building dating back to 1909 set for redevelopment
CHELSEA, MI - A former industrial building in downtown Chelsea is set to turn a new page, more than a century after it was built. Developers intend to transform the long-vacant Rockwell building, dating back to 1909 and part of the Chelsea Clocktower complex, into apartments. The project is supported...
