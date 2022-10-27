ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nonprofit connects "historically excluded" youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips

MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Face your fears at the most haunted places in Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Forget scary movies. This Halloween you can experience ghost stories in real life!. Minnesota Monthly stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the five most haunted locations across the state. Test your nerves and step inside... if you dare!. Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Crazy...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Hy-Vee is testing out its new ‘Scan and Go’ app at these Minnesotan stores

MINNESOTA, USA — National grocer Hy-Vee has selected Minnesota as one of eight states to test its new technology, which could let users skip long lines at the store. The app will let users pay for items they want directly on their phones after scanning the items barcodes. Shoppers will still have to stop by the mobile checkout kiosk, but Hy-Vee said those stops, which will be at the front of the store, won’t take much time.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
B102.7

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
MinnPost

Poverty in Minnesota: A call to action

The pandemic has caused significant hardships for families and individuals across the country. Over the past few years, thousands of Minnesotans were forced by pandemic-induced job loss or the death of a principal wage earner to seek assistance to feed their families, care for older family members or pay for child care. The pandemic forced many individuals to access federal assistance for the first time ever simply to make ends meet. For others, it drastically deepened their reliance on critical federal support. Community Action agencies and other social service providers across the state struggled to meet the high demand while dealing with sudden staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and the impact of the pandemic on their own families. While things have seemed to return to an uneasy normal, the resilience of the social safety net to respond to the next crisis has been stress-tested to the near breaking point.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Halloween events happening around Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA — If you're looking for some spook-tacular fun for the whole family, look no further!. Here are some events going on across Minnesota this Halloweekend:. This spooky holiday staple is back for another season from Oct. 1 to Nov. 5. Carved pumpkins are out on display on the Zoo walkways, and you can even try your hand at the art and customize your very own pumpkin.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy