Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Nonprofit connects "historically excluded" youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips
MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
Face your fears at the most haunted places in Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Forget scary movies. This Halloween you can experience ghost stories in real life!. Minnesota Monthly stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the five most haunted locations across the state. Test your nerves and step inside... if you dare!. Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Crazy...
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
19 people with disabilities get service dogs thanks to Minnesota nonprofit
Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 18 other people in need.
Ten Little White Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive Here in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
MN Man To Carve North America’s Largest Pumpkin Into Largest Jack-O-Lantern
A Minnesota man plans to set a world record for carving the largest pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern. He’ll be joined today by a professional sculptor who will carve the fruit into a giant eagle. It’s already in the Guinness Book of World Records as the heaviest pumpkin at two-thousand-560...
Hy-Vee is testing out its new ‘Scan and Go’ app at these Minnesotan stores
MINNESOTA, USA — National grocer Hy-Vee has selected Minnesota as one of eight states to test its new technology, which could let users skip long lines at the store. The app will let users pay for items they want directly on their phones after scanning the items barcodes. Shoppers will still have to stop by the mobile checkout kiosk, but Hy-Vee said those stops, which will be at the front of the store, won’t take much time.
What Are You Trying To Say Minnesota? LOL & Other Misunderstood Text Slang Explained
Do you ever get a message from someone with a bunch of abbreviations and you just aren't sure what they mean?. It becomes a game of sorts for me...I think about the context of the message the person sent me, and then try to figure out the millions of combinations this short abbreviation could mean.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Can You Solve The Mystery of this Minnesota Apple Tree?
BEAUTY OF MINNESOTA - THE APPLE TREE. This appears to be just a regular beautiful apple tree; minding its own business, sitting in the country just waiting for us to eat its delicious fruit; but then, I asked what I thought was a simple question, and it led to a search for an answer. Maybe you can help?
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Poverty in Minnesota: A call to action
The pandemic has caused significant hardships for families and individuals across the country. Over the past few years, thousands of Minnesotans were forced by pandemic-induced job loss or the death of a principal wage earner to seek assistance to feed their families, care for older family members or pay for child care. The pandemic forced many individuals to access federal assistance for the first time ever simply to make ends meet. For others, it drastically deepened their reliance on critical federal support. Community Action agencies and other social service providers across the state struggled to meet the high demand while dealing with sudden staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and the impact of the pandemic on their own families. While things have seemed to return to an uneasy normal, the resilience of the social safety net to respond to the next crisis has been stress-tested to the near breaking point.
Halloween events happening around Minnesota
MINNESOTA, USA — If you're looking for some spook-tacular fun for the whole family, look no further!. Here are some events going on across Minnesota this Halloweekend:. This spooky holiday staple is back for another season from Oct. 1 to Nov. 5. Carved pumpkins are out on display on the Zoo walkways, and you can even try your hand at the art and customize your very own pumpkin.
Netflix ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ episode focuses on missing Minnesotan Josh Guimond
Photo: Pictured is the 20-year-old missing college student Josh Guimond. He was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002 after leaving a friends party on campus. (Photo credit Stearns County Sheriff Office) The popular Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries" released an episode on the case of Josh Guimond, a Minnesota college student...
