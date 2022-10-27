ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, MD

WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia nonprofit group said Monday it has been awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among LGTBQ individuals in 13 Appalachian states. The Community Education Group received $50,000 grants each from Gilead Sciences and ViiV Healthcare to develop and distribute...
Solving the teacher shortage in West Virginia

As I have often said, there is no other profession, perhaps short of the medical profession, that has such a great impact on people’s lives as education. No matter what field you go into, it all starts with education. We are reliant upon teachers. Many of us have seen...
Making the Grade: W.Va. officials look to future of education

CHARLESTON — It is no secret that educational attainment by West Virginia students in the areas of math and reading was low even before the COVID-19 pandemic drove those scores lower, but education leaders in the state are looking to reverse the trend. Last week, the National Assessment of...
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
