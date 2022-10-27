Read full article on original website
WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia nonprofit group said Monday it has been awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among LGTBQ individuals in 13 Appalachian states. The Community Education Group received $50,000 grants each from Gilead Sciences and ViiV Healthcare to develop and distribute...
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosts West Virginia Rural Health Conference
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 200 members of the state’s health care professions gathered Oct. 19-21 on the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine campus for the 30th annual West Virginia Rural Health Conference, with 60 more people joining the event virtually. The theme of this...
Increase in Thanksgiving dinner costs could gobble up more of West Virginians' paychecks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanksgiving dinner might be a bit more costly this year due to several factors, highlighted by a shortage of turkeys. Turkey prices will be higher after more than 44.6 million turkeys were affected by avian influenza this year.
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission hopes to improve college going rate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s (HEPC) focus has shifted to improving the number of high school graduates attending college after a recent drop was recorded. “I would say that right now in West Virginia, we are laser focused on the college-going...
Solving the teacher shortage in West Virginia
As I have often said, there is no other profession, perhaps short of the medical profession, that has such a great impact on people’s lives as education. No matter what field you go into, it all starts with education. We are reliant upon teachers. Many of us have seen...
Making the Grade: W.Va. officials look to future of education
CHARLESTON — It is no secret that educational attainment by West Virginia students in the areas of math and reading was low even before the COVID-19 pandemic drove those scores lower, but education leaders in the state are looking to reverse the trend. Last week, the National Assessment of...
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
Voters should send lawmakers clear message by rejecting Amendment 2
As early voting has begun in West Virginia, the contentious debate over Amendment 2 between Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders continues. The amendment would allow the Legislature to change state tax code that has been set by constitutional mandate for nearly 100 years.
