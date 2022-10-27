Getting Answers: animal tranquilizer making street drugs more dangerous

Read full article on original website
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid such as fentanyl
Learn what to do and what not to do when someone overdoses on fentanyl or another opioid.
Myths about fentanyl persist as opioid continues to cause overdose deaths
As drug deaths surge, one answer might be helping people get high more safely
In Canada, a growing network of clinics helps active drug users get high more safely. Many public health experts want similar "harm reduction" programs in the U.S., where drug deaths have surged.
Moms who lost children to fentanyl poisonings warn parents about deadly drug: 'This can happen to anyone'
Tanya Niederman and April Babcock share their personal stories about how America's fentanyl crisis impacted their families and plead with other parents to better educate their children.
Around 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside of candy boxes were seized at LAX
About 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills packaged in popular candy boxes were seized at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, authorities said.
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
“I don’t want to be waiting as the body bags pile up:” Attorney General sounds alarm over new, deadly synthetic opioid
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the CDC, about 150 Americans die every day from DRUG overdoses…and that number has been rising. 75 percent of those deaths are because of synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Now, there’s a new drug in town that could exacerbate this decades-long epidemic. It’s...
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies
If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
