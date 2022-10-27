‘South County Art Association Presents: Diaspora, An Open Juried All-Media Exhibition’ on display at the Atrium Gallery beginning Oct. 28

Read full article on original website
independentri.com
Artist Profile: NK resident Pam Sammartino finds a ‘new narrative’ for life through art
The joy of summer in Rhode Island is something North Kingstown artist Pam Sammartino knows a little bit about. A yogi by trade, teaching at Raffa Yoga in Cranston for nearly two decades, Pam stretched her sea legs during the pandemic by creating quirky and whimsical sea-themed mixed media pieces for friends and colleagues, and to sell on Etsy.
mybackyardnews.com
LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED
Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
Operation Holiday Cheer supports RI military members
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Several local community organizations took part in the 20th annual Operation Holiday Cheer event on Sunday. Volunteers from around Southern New England spent the day putting together care packages for Rhode Island military service members currently serving outside of the state. “They know that we’re thinking about them and we are […]
independentri.com
Ugly pumpkins find plenty of love locally
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s an ugliness that fall and Halloween decorators find just lovely — warty, twisted, bumpy, unusual and freakish-looking gourds and pumpkins. Think about it, here’s this orange thing looking like a pull-over hat curled up at the bottom and with white streaks running down it. Replica of an elf’s hat? Wrong.
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Please vote no on Question #5 and send it back to the drawing board!
Newport town officials have not been clear on plans related to the regionalization proposed under Question #5. I have read numerous articles and listened to a number of town official podcast interviews. Many interviewees express uncertainty and confusion on the overall plan. The main benefit described is receiving 80% reimbursement from the state under regionalization, versus 52% without regionalization. This sounds attractive to many who assume the added reimbursement will substantially decrease Newport’s debt payments. However, the Newport Mayor, Newport Council Vice Chair and School Superintendent have described a plan to use the reimbursement “savings” for operating purposes for the town and/or schools. This budget increase through increased debt is not something I would support.
GoLocalProv
Former Chief of Staff to RI Gov & Owner of Failed Eatery Is Consultant to Election Denier Kari Lake
Ed Morabito is a senior advisor to the Republican candidate for the governorship of Arizona, Kari Lake. She is on record denying that President Joe Biden won the presidential election — the former TV host believes Donald Trump won in 2020. Prior to working for Lake, Morabito and his...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to announce $8.5 million in first-round funding from the Early Childhood Care and Educational Capital (ECCE) Fund. The fund, approved by voters during the March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in Rhode Island.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing commits $9.5 million to expand legal services resources for housing stability￼
Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Secretary Josh Saal announced today that the State has committed $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support individuals and households experiencing housing insecurity across the state. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot...
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On a sunny Tuesday morning a few days after Christmas in 2020, a man wearing a dark hoodie drove into the upper lot of the R.I. State House and parked his gray SUV. He hopped out of the car, pulled up his hood and walked...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But, many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses, and being told there’s no room for them at local shelters.
How one business saw opportunity in Sandy’s debris
Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes and business in Rhode Island 10 years ago—including an iconic South County restaurant.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Parties, festivals, fairs & scares dominate the final weekend of October
Northern, RI – On Monday, it’s all about Trick or Treating with the kids, but this weekend the adults also get a chance to play at Halloween parties and costume contests across northern Rhode Island. Whether pulling out an old witch’s hat or donning something creative and original, there’s plenty of places for locals to get their ghoul on.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
whatsupnewp.com
The Avett Brothers coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 23, 2023
Providence, RI – THE AVETT BROTHERS will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30P. It has been five years since they played in Rhode Island. A pre-sale for The Avett Guild members starts on Tuesday, November 1 at...
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 25 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 29 – 30, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
cohaitungchi.com
7 Romantic Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island on a Couples Getaway
Newport, Rhode Island, is one of the most perfect destinations for couples in New England. It’s quaint, charming, and peaceful—what more could you ask for on a romantic weekend getaway?. Although Newport, Rhode Island, is widely considered one of the best day trips from Boston, it is also...
