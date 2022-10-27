ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

‘South County Art Association Presents: Diaspora, An Open Juried All-Media Exhibition’ on display at the Atrium Gallery beginning Oct. 28

By Community Submission
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mybackyardnews.com

LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED

Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Operation Holiday Cheer supports RI military members

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Several local community organizations took part in the 20th annual Operation Holiday Cheer event on Sunday. Volunteers from around Southern New England spent the day putting together care packages for Rhode Island military service members currently serving outside of the state. “They know that we’re thinking about them and we are […]
RHODE ISLAND STATE
independentri.com

Ugly pumpkins find plenty of love locally

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s an ugliness that fall and Halloween decorators find just lovely — warty, twisted, bumpy, unusual and freakish-looking gourds and pumpkins. Think about it, here’s this orange thing looking like a pull-over hat curled up at the bottom and with white streaks running down it. Replica of an elf’s hat? Wrong.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee.  The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Letter To The Editor: Please vote no on Question #5 and send it back to the drawing board!

Newport town officials have not been clear on plans related to the regionalization proposed under Question #5. I have read numerous articles and listened to a number of town official podcast interviews. Many interviewees express uncertainty and confusion on the overall plan. The main benefit described is receiving 80% reimbursement from the state under regionalization, versus 52% without regionalization. This sounds attractive to many who assume the added reimbursement will substantially decrease Newport’s debt payments. However, the Newport Mayor, Newport Council Vice Chair and School Superintendent have described a plan to use the reimbursement “savings” for operating purposes for the town and/or schools. This budget increase through increased debt is not something I would support.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to announce $8.5 million in first-round funding from the Early Childhood Care and Educational Capital (ECCE) Fund. The fund, approved by voters during the March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing commits $9.5 million to expand legal services resources for housing stability￼

Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Secretary Josh Saal announced today that the State has committed $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support individuals and households experiencing housing insecurity across the state. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But, many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses, and being told there’s no room for them at local shelters.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
cohaitungchi.com

7 Romantic Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island on a Couples Getaway

Newport, Rhode Island, is one of the most perfect destinations for couples in New England. It’s quaint, charming, and peaceful—what more could you ask for on a romantic weekend getaway?. Although Newport, Rhode Island, is widely considered one of the best day trips from Boston, it is also...
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy