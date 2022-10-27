ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

How Guten Co.’s Sarah Sauer turned her artistic passion into a thriving local ceramics business

With the recent opening of her new San Antonio ceramics studio, Sarah Sauer is taking the next step in a career path she started forging while still in high school. Sauer, owner and creative director at Guten Co., is an artist, an admirable endeavor that nonetheless draws skepticism — especially from concerned parents — as a viable way to support yourself. It’s a risky endeavor, to be sure: You’re relying on your own creativity and hustle to make it happen, and the world is full of talented artists who for one reason or another gave up on their dreams and now work “regular” 9-to-5 jobs.
Local chefs share spotlight with culinary celebrities at Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival

Seven years ago, Visit San Antonio board member Chef Johnny Hernandez formed a task force with a big goal in mind: “to bring a national-level food event to our city.”. The event Hernandez and fellow board members envisioned arrives this week, Oct. 27-30, as the Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival. A joint effort of Visit San Antonio, Culinaria, and the James Beard Foundation, the four-day festival will bring chefs from Texas and the U.S. to San Antonio to dazzle with a bevy of delectable comestibles, and to celebrate the city’s food scene.
Where I Live: North Central San Antonio

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Where I Live: River North

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law

Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

