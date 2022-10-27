With the recent opening of her new San Antonio ceramics studio, Sarah Sauer is taking the next step in a career path she started forging while still in high school. Sauer, owner and creative director at Guten Co., is an artist, an admirable endeavor that nonetheless draws skepticism — especially from concerned parents — as a viable way to support yourself. It’s a risky endeavor, to be sure: You’re relying on your own creativity and hustle to make it happen, and the world is full of talented artists who for one reason or another gave up on their dreams and now work “regular” 9-to-5 jobs.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO