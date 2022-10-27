Read full article on original website
Day of the Dead arrives in San Antonio with spirited celebrations
If you’re seeing skulls popping up around San Antonio, or maybe even seeing ghosts, there’s good reason. While San Antonians can do Halloween with the best of them, the ancient Día de los Muertos tradition comes alive throughout the city, with celebrations grand and homespun. Events kick...
Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival celebrates local artists and the arts
The 2022 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, the largest free outdoor arts festival of its kind in South Texas, will host over 200 individual artists on Nov. 19, closing down city streets from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to Travis Park. Artists are working solo and in collaboratives to...
How Guten Co.’s Sarah Sauer turned her artistic passion into a thriving local ceramics business
With the recent opening of her new San Antonio ceramics studio, Sarah Sauer is taking the next step in a career path she started forging while still in high school. Sauer, owner and creative director at Guten Co., is an artist, an admirable endeavor that nonetheless draws skepticism — especially from concerned parents — as a viable way to support yourself. It’s a risky endeavor, to be sure: You’re relying on your own creativity and hustle to make it happen, and the world is full of talented artists who for one reason or another gave up on their dreams and now work “regular” 9-to-5 jobs.
Local chefs share spotlight with culinary celebrities at Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival
Seven years ago, Visit San Antonio board member Chef Johnny Hernandez formed a task force with a big goal in mind: “to bring a national-level food event to our city.”. The event Hernandez and fellow board members envisioned arrives this week, Oct. 27-30, as the Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival. A joint effort of Visit San Antonio, Culinaria, and the James Beard Foundation, the four-day festival will bring chefs from Texas and the U.S. to San Antonio to dazzle with a bevy of delectable comestibles, and to celebrate the city’s food scene.
East Side revival gains traction with plans to transform old Spaghetti Warehouse
The renovation of a century-old building and former American-Italian restaurant on the East Side could represent one of the first signals that a plan to revitalize the neighborhood is moving to the front burner. Rich Gottbrath of the Austin-based real estate investment firm Value Creation Strategies, which bought the old...
Child care centers must soon meet higher standards to receive state subsidies
Child care providers in San Antonio have been through a turbulent past few years, and more changes are on the horizon. The clock this month began ticking on a two-year deadline for child care centers to become compliant with state quality guidelines, or else lose access to subsidies that allow working parents to send their children to daycare at no cost.
Where I Live: North Central San Antonio
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio celebrated for ‘model’ military and civilian collaboration on medicine
When the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine was looking to hold its annual awards event outside its usual Washington, D.C., San Antonio was a logical choice. “San Antonio is not only a major center for military medicine, it is also the proud home to incredible...
Historic Alazán Courts: Revitalized public housing at $272,727 per unit
Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly known as the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA), and its partners will soon build 88 new units in the first phase of its redevelopment of the historic Alazán Courts public housing project on the city’s Westside. At $24 million, the average unit will...
To attract and retain teachers, San Antonio school districts need to raise pay
My son’s 4th grade dual language class in San Antonio’s Northside Independent School District is currently sitting at 26 students, a byproduct of an overburdened and under-resourced educational system that has recently seen a mass exodus of educators. While the current shortage was no doubt exacerbated by the...
Abbott rallies GOP in San Antonio as Gutierrez keeps the spotlight on Uvalde
Three weeks out from the Nov. 8 midterm election, Republicans are optimistic economic issues have overtaken the Supreme Court’s abortion decision and the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in the minds of voters as they head to the polls. Rallying supporters in San Antonio on the first...
New Brackenridge Park book a deep and detailed dive into local history
Layers of earth hide the past, but industrious scholars dig deeply to uncover its secrets. One such scholar is Lewis F. Fisher, an author and publisher who could credibly be called San Antonio’s unofficial historian, and whose latest book is Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park, published by Trinity University Press.
Medical marijuana promoters hope San Antonio will hop on the CannaBus
Tucked into a tiny industrial park just off of Bulverde Road is a small compound where several local companies purvey their various cannabis-related wares. It’s here that the 36-foot-long CannaBus, Texas’ first mobile marijuana dispensary, parked Wednesday as a part of its statewide “Ride For Your Rights” tour.
Community remembers ‘kindhearted’ man killed on the streets one year ago
This story has been updated. Rogelio Altamirano said he has completely changed his life since his best friend William Hawkins was shot a year ago today outside a convenience store in downtown San Antonio. Altamirano, who goes by the nickname “Rome,” lived on the streets alongside Hawkins for years. The...
Soap opera: The race for Bexar County judge gets ugly
It isn’t going to be easy to succeed longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, whose record 21-year run in the office capping a 50-year public service career will likely never be matched. Funny thing, though: The race between former Bexar County District Court Judge Peter Sakai, the Democrat, and...
$700,000 in TV ads hit local airwaves in Bexar County District Attorney race
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and his Republican challenger, Marc LaHood, have each spent months presenting diametrically different versions of how crimes are currently being prosecuted. In the final days of the campaign, those fights are now playing out in sharply negative ads that have drawn challenges from both...
Where I Live: River North
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
A rare Ford and Pullman porters: How a San Antonio family’s car drew the Smithsonian’s interest
A century-old automobile owned by a San Antonio man who worked to organize Black railroad porters and fight discrimination is bound for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The Ford Model B, a car manufactured between 1932 and 1934, was recently donated to the museum in Washington, D.C.,...
Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law
Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
Once homeless, San Antonian wins recognition for using his voice to help others
Each person who enters the homeless resource center in downtown San Antonio has traveled a unique path to get there. No matter their history, Kameron Rhys, 26, greets them with a smile. “He’s the first face that they see, so he’s the definition of the day,” said Brittney Ackerson, assistant...
