lastwordonsports.com

Reports: Lamar Jackson ‘Not Happy’ with Baltimore

As per Skip Bayless on the Skip Bayless Show this week, Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens. The source of his dissatisfaction? Unsurprisingly, the stalled contract talks. On the show, Bayless says that the source he heard about this from is a credible source inside the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Brian Gutekunst Should Sit Out the NFL Trade Deadline

The Green Bay Packers offense could really use some help at wide receiver and tight end. That isn’t surprising. Going into this season, most people not named Brian Gutekunst knew the Packers would be weak at both of these positions. So that is why there has been speculation that the Packers might be buyers with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner. But where the Packers 2022 season currently stands, it seems that a deal won’t help them much. It would be best if general manager Brian Gutekunst is a spectator when the NFL trade deadline rolls around.
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Star Called Out After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss

The Chicago Bears’ defensive effort against the Dallas Cowboys can be best summed up in the words of linebacker Roquan Smith. He called it “embarrassing. His head coach Matt Eberflus took a more academic approach and said the 49-29 loss was “unacceptable”. Both men were right this time.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Isaiah Likely Set For A Big Role In Ravens Offense

The Baltimore Ravens secured a solid 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. The win moved the Ravens to 5-3, leading the AFC North, while condemning the Buccaneers to a concerning 3-5 record. Perhaps the outcome was expected though, given how the Buccaneers were down four key...
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Injuries to Key Players Will Stretch Depth of the Dallas Cowboys Roster

The Dallas Cowboys, like many other teams, are dealing with injuries to significant players heading into Week 8. While the franchise quarterback returned last week, Dallas was not able to escape the game without accumulating some new injuries. It’s an unfortunate but expected part of the season. It’s also why quality depth is crucial for any team wanting to make a push into late January.
DALLAS, TX
lastwordonsports.com

Week 8 Draftkings Plays: Tony Pollard, D.J. Moore, and More

Just like that, we already have seven weeks of NFL football in the books. One of my favorite parts is fantasy football. One of my favorite aspects of fantasy football has become playing on DraftKings. Every week is like a new puzzle to figure out. Whether you are more of a cash game player or a tournament player, each presents a unique challenge. Let’s take a look at my favorite Week 8 DraftKings plays.
lastwordonsports.com

Three Reasons the Minnesota Vikings Will Win in Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season sitting in a comfortable lead in the NFC North. They’re also coming out of a bye that allowed the team to rest up and get healthy now heading into the final stretch of the regular season schedule. In Week 8, the Vikings return to the field for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

