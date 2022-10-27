ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled

By Justin Vellucci
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KzsQk_0ip9SKec00

Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year.

There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.

“It’s been happening all over America since the pandemic ended,” said Brandi Fisher of the Pittsburgh group Alliance for Police Accountability. “I don’t think it’s a policy issue and I don’t think it’s a police problem. We need to talk about preventative measures, and I don’t think the police are ones to stop things from happening. … We need to do a public health approach. We cannot incarcerate our way out of this situation.”

Homewood is the neighborhood with the highest homicide rate since 2010. Nearly 9 of every 10 homicides in the past 12 years involved a firearm.

Pittsburgh’s homicide rate, however, fares well against its municipal peers, according to the same data.

Pittsburgh had 16.7 homicides per 100,000 residents from 2010 to 2018, compared to a 19.3 rate from Cincinnati, whose population is similarly sized to Pittsburgh’s, and a 21.1 rate in Philadelphia, county records show. Detroit and St. Louis have some of the highest homicide rates, at 42.4 and 42.5, respectively.

Regardless, Pittsburgh police are attempting to enlist community members and the public in what is increasingly becoming a spate of homicides each week.

This week alone, a teenager was shot in the head and died in Beechview, a man was found dead in Garfield in what police called a homicide, and 18-year-old Omar McCord Jr. was pronounced dead after a shooting near an alley in Highland Park. There have been no arrests in any of the three cases.

“I hear people talking about the shootings, talking about the number of shootings,” Fisher told the Tribune-Review. “It really needs to be looked at in a systemic way (until) the perpetrators are found.”

“Obviously, it’s concerning,” Pittsburgh Council President Theresa Kail-Smith said. “We can see what’s happening in our city — there’s a visible increase in violent crime.”

Pittsburgh Councilman Anthony Coghill was at the scene of the Beechview shooting and praised police officers for their professionalism.

“We really have to bolster our public safety,” said Coghill, who wants to see more rank-and-file officers patrolling streets. “Our police are some of the best in the world — but I don’t know what can be done to stop this violence.”

Mayor Ed Gainey — who campaigned, among other issues, on reforming the police force and who is tasked with appointing Pittsburgh next police chief — was unavailable for comment Thursday, his spokesperson said.

Coghill, however, said he has confidence in the direction Gainey is going with the police force.

“His next chief? I would prefer a local, someone who knows Pittsburgh,” Coghill said. “It doesn’t have to be someone from Pittsburgh but at least someone from Western Pennsylvania.”

Coghill said he had more questions than answers about stemming the rise of homicide rates and crime in general in Pittsburgh.

“That’s the big question, let me tell you,” Coghill said. “I say we invest in the future, invest in children and get them at an early age, just teach them — that’s the root of it, I believe.”

Kail-Smith said Pittsburgh City Council has invested in a new class of city officers as well as social workers to help bridge the gap, but more needs to be done.

“There’s work happening simultaneously on many levels, but I think we have to look at the low number of officers (on the street) and the increase in violent crime,” Kail-Smith said. “A lot of people are doing a lot of great work. But the results are what matter.”

Comments / 46

bidennotmypresident
2d ago

this what happens when you let Democrats run a city vote red or it will start to look like philly ,Portland, and Chicago

Reply
14
tRUTH
3d ago

Really? Baffled? I’m baffled that they are baffled. Juveniles with missing parents breed lost youth.

Reply(2)
20
M Poppel
2d ago

really, like this is something new, only like 5 decades or better with the great society program people 🙄 with there endless breeding and no moral responsibility. rinse and repeat is the leftist motto.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun matching description of weapon tossed from McKees Rocks Bridge found by River Rescue, police said

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- River rescue crews have found a gun matching the description of the weapon tossed from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday by one of the teenage suspects charged in a shooting outside of a funeral, Pittsburgh police said.The River Rescue team was searching the water Sunday with police detectives and fugitive apprehension investigators when they found the firearm around 8:45 a.m., police said.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gun matches the description of the firearm in the case.The gun was thrown from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday evening by 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon, police said. On Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TODAY.com

Mourners shot at during Pittsburgh funeral service

Mourners gathered at a Pittsburgh church for the funeral of a shooting victim were forced to duck for cover when gunshots rang out during the service. Six people were wounded but police say it’s not clear if the incident was related to the funeral.Oct. 29, 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: 6 people shot outside Brighton Heights church

The Rev. Nicita Moses was speaking from the pulpit in her church during a funeral service in Brighton Heights on Friday afternoon when shots started to ring out. “It was chaotic,” said Moses, standing near a car with the driver’s side window blown out from gunfire. “We heard these shots, and everyone started running.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council

Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6 people shot outside North Side church funeral service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people have been injured in a shooting outside of a funeral being held at a church on Pittsburgh's North Side for the victim of a recent homicide, police said."I'm sorry we're here to report another tragic incident," Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said at a briefing near the scene on Friday afternoon.Law enforcement swarmed the North Side's Brighton Heights area of Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue after reports of gunfire shortly after the noon hour Friday, emergency officials said. ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

The sinkhole that stopped Pittsburgh: Looking back three years later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- October 28, 2019, was a day in Pittsburgh that will not soon be forgotten by many. As the city woke up and began starting the day, we were all alerted to a sentence we were certainly not expecting: " A massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh during the Monday morning rush hour, swallowing the back half of a Port Authority bus and nearly a car with it."
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jazz Program Coordinator, Screen Printer, Barista, and more

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Detectives are investigating after a body was found in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Police said officers were called to Aisbett Street around 10:15 a.m. for reports of a dead man. The medical examiner will release the victim's identity and his cause and manner of death. Details are limited, but Pittsburgh police said detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two "people of interest" in the shooting outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights on Friday have been detained, officials said. The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop. Pittsburgh Public Safety said two "people of interest" in relation to the deadly shooting were detained. There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Visiting the Supposedly Haunted Quaker Church in Perryopolis, PA

Pennsylvania is filled with many historic cemeteries and there are also many urban legends told throughout the state. Because of that, it makes sense that both would be combined together sometimes, which is how you get the “Haunted Quaker Church” near Perryopolis in Fayette County, PA. Interestingly, the...
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
Tribune-Review

Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man in stable condition following Perry South shooting

One person was in stable condition following a shooting Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood, police said. Pittsburgh police were called to the 2000 block of Maple Avenue in Perry South around 6:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alerted that detected seven shots fired. They arrived to find a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Museum author talk explores Pittsburgh artist John Kane

It seems fitting that two people long involved in the artistic and cultural life of Pittsburgh should tell the story of Pittsburgh artist John Kane. Authors Maxwell King and Louise “Lulu” Lippincott will discuss “American Workman: The Life and Art of John Kane,” their book about the self-taught, early 20th-century painter, during a program at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Man in stable condition after Sheraden shooting

A man is in stable condition after Pittsburgh police said he was shot late Friday night in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood. Officers responded to a five-round Shotspotter alert in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue around 11:45 p.m., said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews. On scene, officers found...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy