Bolsonaro seizes on Brazil's soccer glory during election

SAO PAULO (AP) — Soon after casting his vote in Brazil’s presidential election in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was hoisting a silver trophy into the air alongside newly crowned soccer champions. The far-right leader posed for cameras and snapped selfies with players from the...
Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, a surge of panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people...
German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's human rights envoy said Sunday that she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days. Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, Nancy Faeser, who appeared to...

