NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
The Spun

Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call

The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Announces Friday Update On Micah Parsons

The Cowboys had a surprising addition to their injury report on Thursday.  Micah Parsons is listed on the NFC East team's Thursday injury report with a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant.  It's still unclear if Parsons will play this Sunday when the Cowboys battle the Bears. ...
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Bears Game

The Dallas Cowboys' rushing attack hasn't been quite as potent as it was last year but might be even less effective on Sunday against the Chicago Bears if star running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn't play. Unfortunately, things appear to be leaning heavily in that direction. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport,...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Watch: Micah Parsons Scores Wild TD vs. Bears

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in a dogfight with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was a called a "dog" and "an animal" earlier this week by Bears running back David Montgomery. And as the Cowboys led in the third quarter, he took the compliment literally, scoring his first-career touchdown in wild fashion. Coincidentally, it came on the end of a fumble by Montgomery, one that Parsons returned 36 yards for the score to give Dallas a 42-23 lead.
