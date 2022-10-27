Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones shuts down Mike McCarthy’s Ezekiel Elliott Week 8 Cowboys tease
Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that there was a chance for Ezekiel Elliott to suit up in Week 8. However, Jerry Jones recently confirmed that Elliott will not play against the Chicago Bears, per Clarence Hill Jr. “It had everything to do with how we’re doing this...
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season
On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are getting away with a bargain for the rental of the veteran...
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Jr. Very Clear
As wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gets closer to a return from the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, all eyes around the NFL will be on which team can land him for the stretch run this season. One of the contenders might be the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just added some ...
Jerry Jones reacts to Michael Irvin saying Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Cowboys"
Michael Irvin made some news when he said on 105.3 The Fan Thursday that he has “personal knowledge” that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would love to play for the Cowboys.
Cowboys Fix: Coach Mike McCarthy Addresses 1 Disappointment
The Dallas Cowboys have struggled badly to convert on third down so far this season.
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call
The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
Deion Sanders or not, Jerry Jones ready to risk it all to put Dallas Cowboys back in Super Bowl
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
Cowboys WR Trade: Does Jerry Jones Agree with Troy Aikman & Michael Irvin?
"We'll just see,'' Jerry Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago regarding a trade for a receiver. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."
Cowboys 'Admire' Odell Beckham Jr, Says Jerry Jones; OBJ 'Interested'?
Would OBJ to the Cowboys represent exactly what Jerry Jones recently said about how he’d pick up the phone for a “Deion Sanders”-type player?
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
Mike McCarthy Announces Friday Update On Micah Parsons
The Cowboys had a surprising addition to their injury report on Thursday. Micah Parsons is listed on the NFC East team's Thursday injury report with a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant. It's still unclear if Parsons will play this Sunday when the Cowboys battle the Bears. ...
Cowboys Announce Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Bears Game
The Dallas Cowboys' rushing attack hasn't been quite as potent as it was last year but might be even less effective on Sunday against the Chicago Bears if star running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn't play. Unfortunately, things appear to be leaning heavily in that direction. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport,...
Cowboys Watch: Micah Parsons Scores Wild TD vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in a dogfight with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was a called a "dog" and "an animal" earlier this week by Bears running back David Montgomery. And as the Cowboys led in the third quarter, he took the compliment literally, scoring his first-career touchdown in wild fashion. Coincidentally, it came on the end of a fumble by Montgomery, one that Parsons returned 36 yards for the score to give Dallas a 42-23 lead.
LOOK: Cowboys selling new matte white helmets for game vs. Tennessee
The Dallas Cowboys are glowing up yet again. For the last several years, Color Rush uniforms have allowed teams to ditch their mediocre normal jerseys and try something new for one game a season. Some iterations have been objectively horrible, some mediocre like the normal jerseys and some have been pretty big improvements.
