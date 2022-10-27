ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Route 146 will have night lane closures for the next month. Here's what to know.

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

NORTH SMITHFIELD − Drivers on Route 146 in North Smithfield can expect to deal with the highway being reduced to one lane in each direction at night for up to a month starting Sunday, Oct. 30, as the state prepares to build an overpass at Sayles Hill Road.

Department of Transportation Spokesman Charles St. Martin said the lane closures on Route 146 are happening because the utilities, at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road, need to be buried under the highway.

"This is a pre-construction activity, and one of the first to get done before the winter time," he said.

Those utility poles are in the way of where the state wants to build the overpass, part of an expansive, $196 million construction project.

When closures will happen on Route 146

Lane closures on Route 146, near the Sayles Hill Road intersection, will start on Sunday, Oct. 30, and could last for up to a month. At least one lane will be open in both directions at all times during the construction.

Work on Route 146 will run from Sunday to Thursday each week, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Martin said the work, and the lane closures, are being done at night, when the amount of traffic is the least.

Closures happening on Sayles Hill Road

While at least one lane of Route 146 in both directions will stay open at all times, motorists on Sayles Hill Road may be detoured around the highway.

Traffic may be entirely shut down in one direction on Sayles Hill Road, where work will happen between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., and may extend to 2 p.m. on certain days. When Sayles Hill Road is closed, westbound traffic, heading toward Route 146, will be detoured to Route 99 to Route 146 South.

Those heading east from Iron Mine Hill Road toward Route 146 can turn left to follow Sayles Hill Road to the Route 146 South on-ramp.

Route 146 to be totally repaved, get overpass

All eight miles of Route 146 are set to be repaved, while the most problematic, sunken and pot-holed portions of the highway repaved by the end of September, including the sunken portion of highway at Route 146 and Route 99. Some of that repaving is permanent while some of it is temporary.

"We wanted to provide a good riding surface, given the poor condition of the roadway," St. Martin said.

Repaving highways: Night work starting Sunday on Interstate 295 in Cumberland to mill, repave highway

The overpass at Sayles Hill Road and Route 146 in North Smithfield, as well as the repaving, is part of a $150-million package, which also includes the repair of five bridges.

The overpass at Sayles Hill Road will eliminate the traffic light at the intersection , the source of an estimated 85 crashes a year and miles-long backups.

The overpass will be in the same footprint as the current highway and buses will get their own lane on the shoulder at the southern end of Route 146 in North Providence and into Providence. The project should be finished in the spring of 2026.

