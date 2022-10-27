ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
People

Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowls

These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning These aromatic rice bowls start with air-fried chicken thighs coated with shawarma seasoning, a unique and spice blend made by combining ground cumin, coriander, garlic, and warm spices like cinnamon and allspice. They are topped with a refreshing chopped tomato and cucumber salad and a dollop of yogurt-tahini sauce. Save time by using frozen or shelf-stable packages of precooked brown rice. Chicken Shawarma Bowls  2 tsp. shawarma seasoning (such as McCormick) 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from...
Taste Of Home

How to Make Spaghetti Squash in a Slow Cooker

Spaghetti squash is a popular winter squash, and for good reason. It’s a low-carb and low-calorie alternative to pasta with a slightly sweet taste and crisp-tender bite. There are several ways to cook spaghetti squash. Slow cooker spaghetti squash allows you to simply pop it in your Crock-Pot (one of the best slow cookers) and get on with your day. It’s the ultimate fuss-free dinner!
Family Proof

Keto-Friendly Asparagus Frittata: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Asparagus Frittata is an easy recipe, packed with eggs, herbs, and delicious keto-friendly vegetables! Enjoy this dish all year round, as it is perfect for parties, and family meals. You can even take a slice for work’s lunch. This Asparagus Frittata only takes 10 minutes to prepare and...
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy