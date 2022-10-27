DOVER, DE (OCT. 28, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is concerned about increases in respiratory viruses in the state, particularly influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For the week of Oct. 16, 2022, through Oct. 22, 2022, there were 44 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu, compared to 19 cases the week before, bringing the statewide total for the season which began October 2, to 69. For the same week, there were 98 cases of RSV, for a season total of 250. With COVID-19 continuing to circulate, DPH officials are concerned about the impact a “Tripledemic” of these respiratory viruses could have on the state’s overall health and hospital capacity.

