Teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child's parents

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Putnam County, FL - A 5-year-old child was critically injured after he was shot by a 17-year-old who got into an argument with his father.

Police say the unidentified 17-year-old got into an argument with the victim's father in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way in Putnam County on Tuesday.

The child's father told police he thought the teenager flagged him down as he was driving, so he drove up to the teen.

However, an argument ensued and the teen pulled out a gun.

The child's mother was walking away from the argument when she heard gunshots, which resulted in the 5-year-old being shot while inside his parent's car.

The child's father drove to State Road 20 and Keuka Road where he met emergency personnel.

The teen was located Tuesday evening and taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle.

The suspect was taken to the Putnam County jail and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

