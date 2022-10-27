Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Mountain lion captured in Springfield backyard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A roaming mountain lion has been making headlines across states and in Springfield. Illinois Conservation Police tell us the mountain lion was found Friday around noon in a backyard near Iles and Checkerberry Lane. It has since been moved. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
newschannel20.com
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County Department of Public Health getting upgrade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A big expansion project is in the works for the Sangamon County Department of Public Health building. County officials want to add nearly 1100 square feet to the building on south grand avenue east. The extra space will allow more community programs like housing assistance...
newschannel20.com
St. John's Breadline providing soup to go
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — St. John's Breadline is serving up soup to go. Soup will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, or until soup is sold out at the Catholic Pastoral Center circle driveway, 1615 W. Washington St., Springfield, Illinois. There will be...
newschannel20.com
District 186 report card shows improvements in school statuses
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The state report card is out. It shows improvements in the Springfield District 186 school system. One of those improvements is school status. District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill said she's proud of the progress made by some District 186 schools, but there's still work to be done.
newschannel20.com
District 186, teachers union come to tentative agreement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) have come to a tentative agreement on a contract. The SEA and District 186 have been back and forth on negotiations since the summer. We're told the district and SEA came to a tentative agreement Wednesday night...
newschannel20.com
IHSA Playoffs: football first round action + Glenwood boys soccer wins Sectional
Chatham, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The high school football postseason began Friday night. Only a few of the 256 teams competed with the majority of games slated for Saturday. CLASS 4A: SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 55, SPRING VALLEY 6. CLASS 5A: MAHOMET-SEYMOUR 40, OTTAWA 14. CLASS 6A: QUINCY 49, GLENWOOD 42. GLENWOOD BOYS...
Comments / 0