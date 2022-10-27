Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
A Trinity United Methodist Church Craft Fair will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 200 N. Summit St. Vendors will have paintings, candles, hats, scarves, quilts, crocheted and knit items and charcuterie boards. Lunch, including soup, sandwiches and desserts, will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will...
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Pastor has progressive vision, commited to LGBTQ community
The Rev. Jeff Schooley, Ph.D. is the new minister at First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. He officially started on Aug. 1, but will have the formal installation ceremony on Tuesday. Schooley previously served at First Presbyterian of Marysville, Ohio, and Center Presbyterian Church, of McMurray, Pennsylvania. Asked what attracted...
sent-trib.com
Alice LaHote
Alice T. LaHote, 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away October 26, 2022. She was born May 12, 1930 at home in Perrysburg Township to the late Ernest and Helen (Lepper) Haas. She married Donald LaHote on April 15, 1950 and he preceded her in death December 26, 2004. After her...
sent-trib.com
Eckel appointed as Perrysburg Twp. administrator
LIME CITY — Township trustees have chosen Jon Eckel, the recently retired assistant city administrator for Perrysburg, as the new township administrator. Eckel’s hiring was announced at the Oct. 19 regular trustees meeting. Eckel has spent his career working for the city of Perrysburg. Prior to his year...
sent-trib.com
Robert “Bob” Boyer
Robert “Bob” Boyer, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1939 to the late Dale and Alpha (Shafer) Boyer. Bob is survived by his children: Pamela (Michael) Henry of Bowling Green; Debra (Joe) Miller of Salisbury, Maryland; and Thomas Boyer of Toledo; 5 granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister Sue Mercer. He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Alpha; spouse Arlene; and sister Carolyn Romaker.
sent-trib.com
Helen Ann George
Helen Ann George, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Garden City, Michigan passed away October 25, 2022. She was born May 26, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Adele (Cory) Moses. She married Louis M. George and he preceded her in death. Helen worked as...
sent-trib.com
BGSU to host 39th annual Women in STEM program
Bowling Green State University will hold the 39th annual Women in STEM program for sixth through eighth grade students from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bowen Thompson Student Union. Presented by the Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education in the BGSU College of Education and Human...
sent-trib.com
People are struggling, new BG High School should be on hold
On Nov. 8, Bowling Green City Schools voters are being asked to approve a levy financing a new high school. The board of education has provided minimal information as to how this levy will affect you financially. Many voters are not aware this levy was going to appear on the November ballot.
sent-trib.com
Roberta Hardin
Roberta Hardin, age 72, passed away on October 19, 2022. Roberta was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Robert Sr. and Ilene (Nixon) Allen. Roberta married George Hardin and they were married until he passed away on June 18th of this year. She is survived by her daughters: Lois Marie...
sent-trib.com
Pumpkinbots make spooktacular return at BGSU
Pumpkinbots are making deliveries on campuses across the country, including Bowling Green State University. Courtesy of Starship Technologies, the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services, these orange bots are making deliveries on campus for a limited time. You can’t call them a Pumpkinbot specifically, but one of them...
sent-trib.com
Republican party chair: Ghanbari truly represents Wood County
From the very beginning of his public service on Perrysburg Council to his leadership as our state representative, Haraz Ghanbari has demonstrated a tireless commitment to the people of our county. When riots blanketed the nation and police were vehemently criticized, Ghanbari had the courage to stand with public defenders...
sent-trib.com
BG councilman: Vote for Materni, who will show up
As a member of the Bowling Green Council, I frequently meet with and hear from individuals in our community. While my focus has always been on improving our community in Bowling Green, neighborhood concerns regarding our state government inevitably arise. “Why can’t Ohio pass fair maps?” “Why does our state...
sent-trib.com
What would you do? Rossford academy students learn lessons from police simulator
ROSSFORD — Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy students took part in the multi-media interactive training room at the Penta Career Center. The final Wednesday class of the nine-week course included three training subjects: the MILO Range simulator, a body camera discussion and an introduction to Oggy the therapy dog.
sent-trib.com
Man convicted in Northwood hotel murder loses appeal
A Toledo man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder has lost an appeal. Jerron Bryant, 21, requested the 6th District Court of Appeals that he be allowed to file a delayed appeal. A defendant has 30 days after being sentenced to file an appeal. Bryant was...
sent-trib.com
BG bests Butler in swimming, diving 192-70
At home, the Bowling Green State University swimming team took on the Bulldogs of Butler University Friday, winning 192-70. The Falcon swam to victory in 13 of 14 events. The night saw nine different Falcons win an event individually, led by Livia Castro and Riley McNichols with two events a piece.
sent-trib.com
Tsadari leads BGSU tennis at Rocket Invite
TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University tennis completed the fall portion of the 2022-23 season on the second day of the Rocket Invite. Bowling Green played two matches against Cleveland State to start the day, with the duo of Ioanna Tsadari and Hannah Neuman earning a 6-3 triumph over Selma Tounsi and Filippa Frogner. In the next round, BGSU and Toledo faced off in doubles. Tsadari was victorious again, this time pairing with Eloise Saraty for a 6-4 win over Cassie Alcala and Sloane Teske.
sent-trib.com
Falcons hang tough against No. 8 Minnesota, losing 3-2
Bowling Green State University hockey lost 3-2 in overtime against the Minnesota State Mavericks on Friday in Mankato. After a week of rest due to the canceled Adrian exhibition game, the healthy Falcons were ready to take on the No. 8-ranked Minnesota State. With BG sophomore Christian Stoever and MSU...
sent-trib.com
Falcons lose close matches to Ball State
Bowling Green State University volleyball took on the MAC West-leading Ball State Cardinals on Friday at the Stroh Center. Each of the three sets was settled by four points or fewer in the match with Ball State taking the win. The Falcons were led on the court by Jaden Walz who led the team in both assists (18) and digs (12) to log her ninth double-double of the season. As for the attack, Lauryn Hovey registered a team-high 16 kills for the Falcons.
sent-trib.com
Suffocating defense stifles Falcon hockey against Minnesota State
MANKATO, Minn. — Bowling Green State University hockey lost 4-2 to No. 8 Minnesota State on Saturday in Mankato. The loss extends this season’s losing streak to five games for the Falcons. BGSU (2-6-0, 1-3-0 CCHA) came into Saturday’s matchup hungry for a win after a tight overtime...
Comments / 0