TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University tennis completed the fall portion of the 2022-23 season on the second day of the Rocket Invite. Bowling Green played two matches against Cleveland State to start the day, with the duo of Ioanna Tsadari and Hannah Neuman earning a 6-3 triumph over Selma Tounsi and Filippa Frogner. In the next round, BGSU and Toledo faced off in doubles. Tsadari was victorious again, this time pairing with Eloise Saraty for a 6-4 win over Cassie Alcala and Sloane Teske.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO