Michigan State

Poll: Whitmer & Dixon A Virtual Dead Heat In Michigan Governor’s Race

Going into the final weeks before election day, the race between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon has gotten much tighter according to a recent poll. Prior to Tuesday night's debate, the Trafalgar group releases its most recent polling which shows the Democratic incumbent and her Republican opponent in a virtual tie with less than two weeks to go in the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
There Are Two Seasons To Hunt Bobcat in Michigan and Here’s How

If you have ever wanted to hunt or trap a bobcat, Michigan has two seasons, and here are a few tips on how to harvest one. I've been seeing a bobcat regularly on my property and some of my hunting buddy's asked if I was going to hunt or trap it, and my first response was no. I think the bobcat looks really cool for one reason and the other is you don't eat them. I don't hunt or fish for anything I don't eat.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Two Michigan Cases That Fueled The ‘Tainted Treat’ Myth

Two Michigan cases of candy poisoning at Halloween wound up being not as true as originally portrayed, and helped perpetuate the myth of tampered treats. The Myth Of Treats Being Tampered With Goes Back To The Industrial Revolution. The longstanding, but relatively false, idea that every Halloween children were dropping...
MICHIGAN STATE
West Michigan Sight-In Days for 2022 Firearm Deer Season

Firearm deer season kicks off on November 15th and local gun clubs across West Michigan are opening their doors to the public for 'sight-in' days. Sight-in days are traditionally when private gun clubs and ranges open to the public so that hunters can sight in their firearms before deer season begins. When you sight in a rifle you set up your scope to hit a bullseye at your desired length.
MICHIGAN STATE
Twitter Says Obama Mispronounced ‘Michiganders’, But Did He?

Maybe he said it the way it's supposed to be... This is a case of a mispronounced word, not some major political malfeasance, so let's keep the conversation civil. While recording a 'get out the vote' promo for the upcoming gubernatorial election, former President Barack Obama encouraged all Michiganders to get out and vote. Which you should. Regardless of your allegiances.
MICHIGAN STATE
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?

We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan

It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan

When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
LUDINGTON, MI
The Farmer Is Cutting the Crops Will This Mess Up Deer Hunting?

West Michigan farmers are beginning to harvest their corn, soybean, and other crops but will this affect bow hunters trying to bag a big old buck?. Farmers have a job to do in October and November in Michigan and that is to harvest their crops. Many hunters like to hunt near those crops because game animals like to eat those crops.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

