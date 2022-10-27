Read full article on original website
A Photo Gallery of Political Campaigning in Michigan: 1839-1960s
Okay, so what has changed over the last few centuries when it comes to politics? Well, there’s…..and then there’s…..and don’t forget…uh…okay, not much has changed. Politicians still stump, still promise, still pose with kids & babies, still put on blue jeans or overalls...
Why Does SNL Think Michigan Should Be Worried About Beavers?
Always fun to see the Mitten State get a shoutout on SNL!. If you caught the October 29 episode of Saturday Night Live, you saw one of Michigan's latest attractions featured. In its 48th season, rapper Jack Harlow served as both the host and musical guest of this weekend's SNL episode.
Poll: Whitmer & Dixon A Virtual Dead Heat In Michigan Governor’s Race
Going into the final weeks before election day, the race between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon has gotten much tighter according to a recent poll. Prior to Tuesday night's debate, the Trafalgar group releases its most recent polling which shows the Democratic incumbent and her Republican opponent in a virtual tie with less than two weeks to go in the election.
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Take A Ride Down The 58-Mile Bike Trail From West Michigan to Chicago
For all of you long-distance travelers, bikers, and marathon runners, this might be right up your alley. Soon, bikers and pedestrians will be to take a scenic route from Michigan to Illinois. Starting in New Buffalo, Michigan, traveling through Indiana, and connecting in Calumet Park in Chicago, the Marquette Greenway...
+Live+ & Tonic Coming To Michigan As Part Of 2022 Tour In December
The band +Live+ has announced that their 2022 tour will be heading to Michigan at the end of 2022. +Live+ will be performing, live, at the Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant on Friday, December 30th for a New Year's weekend show. How do I get tickets to see +Live+...
There Are Two Seasons To Hunt Bobcat in Michigan and Here’s How
If you have ever wanted to hunt or trap a bobcat, Michigan has two seasons, and here are a few tips on how to harvest one. I've been seeing a bobcat regularly on my property and some of my hunting buddy's asked if I was going to hunt or trap it, and my first response was no. I think the bobcat looks really cool for one reason and the other is you don't eat them. I don't hunt or fish for anything I don't eat.
Florida Man Threatens Michigan 911 Operator, Gets Time In Prison
A Florida man calling himself a "Yankee Patriot" is going to prison for threatening a Michigan 911 operator. There are rules in place for those who choose to abuse the 911 emergency system in the state of Michigan. In Michigan, it's a misdemeanor for any person to willfully use the...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
The Two Michigan Cases That Fueled The ‘Tainted Treat’ Myth
Two Michigan cases of candy poisoning at Halloween wound up being not as true as originally portrayed, and helped perpetuate the myth of tampered treats. The Myth Of Treats Being Tampered With Goes Back To The Industrial Revolution. The longstanding, but relatively false, idea that every Halloween children were dropping...
West Michigan Sight-In Days for 2022 Firearm Deer Season
Firearm deer season kicks off on November 15th and local gun clubs across West Michigan are opening their doors to the public for 'sight-in' days. Sight-in days are traditionally when private gun clubs and ranges open to the public so that hunters can sight in their firearms before deer season begins. When you sight in a rifle you set up your scope to hit a bullseye at your desired length.
Twitter Says Obama Mispronounced ‘Michiganders’, But Did He?
Maybe he said it the way it's supposed to be... This is a case of a mispronounced word, not some major political malfeasance, so let's keep the conversation civil. While recording a 'get out the vote' promo for the upcoming gubernatorial election, former President Barack Obama encouraged all Michiganders to get out and vote. Which you should. Regardless of your allegiances.
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?
We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
Do You Have To Show ID When Buying A Lighter In Michigan?
I had something happening to me when I had to make a quick run to the store to grab some things my wife Lindsey needed. While checking out the woman ringing up my items asked for my ID and I was confused as to why she needed to see it.
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan
It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan
When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
The Farmer Is Cutting the Crops Will This Mess Up Deer Hunting?
West Michigan farmers are beginning to harvest their corn, soybean, and other crops but will this affect bow hunters trying to bag a big old buck?. Farmers have a job to do in October and November in Michigan and that is to harvest their crops. Many hunters like to hunt near those crops because game animals like to eat those crops.
