Implied Volatility Surging for Adobe (ADBE) Stock Options
ADBE - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $210.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
Looking At Chevron's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Chevron CVX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Devon Energy Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Don't Beat Yourself Up if You Missed the 9.62% I Bond Yield
People are rushing into I bonds so fast that the only place you can buy them, the government’s TreasuryDirect web site, crashed. The reason why investors are flocking to the site is that Oct. 28 is the last day that those buying I bonds, which are U.S. savings bonds, can get a 9.62% interest rate. The rate is expected to drop to 6.47% Nov. 1.
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Retirement savers who ignored this week’s market turbulence did just fine
If you have an IRA or 401 (k) retirement account and did nothing as the market went on a wild roller coaster ride, you probably did exactly the right thing. Despite wild swings in major market averages during the week, Wall Street is ending up about where it started. But...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
How to Trade Amazon Stock After Earnings Dive
The action in Amazon (AMZN) is not pretty after the company reported earnings after the close on Thursday. In fact, the action in all of big tech has been rather horrendous, with the exception of Apple (AAPL) . The rest — like Microsoft (MSFT) , Tesla (TSLA) , Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) — have all shown post-earnings weakness this quarter.
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
