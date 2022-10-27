ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

KingBlue Sholtz
2d ago

I hope she was Smiling At our Economy 🤔and Gas and food hikes in These last 2 yrs I’m Voting Republican 💯🔝

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

President Biden’s exit from Syracuse causes large backup on I-690 West

Syracuse, N.Y. — President Joe Biden’s motorcade out of Syracuse Thursday evening caused a large traffic jam on Interstate 690 West in Syracuse. Vehicles were backed up on the highway between the Burnet Avenue Exit and South Townsend Street Exit near the I-81 Exit, according to state Department of Transportation maps and cameras. All lanes of the highway appeared to be backed up.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Schumer, Biden caught on hot mic in Syracuse: ‘We’re going downhill’ in Georgia Senate race

Democrats are worried about the upcoming Georgia Senate race, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed during a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden in Syracuse. Schumer, Biden and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were seen talking on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport Thursday as the Democratic leaders headed to Onondaga Community College to promote Micron Technology’s plans for a $100 billion microchip plant that will create 50,000 jobs in nearby Clay. But the conversation showed they were also focused on the near future with the 2022 midterm elections.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

President Biden leaves Syracuse after Micron victory lap, speech on economic gains

Syracuse, N.Y. ― President Joe Biden has departed Central New York after delivering a speech at Onondaga Community College Thursday afternoon. Biden was in town to celebrate the federal government’s effort to spur domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, spending that will help bring a Micron Technologies megafab plant and a $100 billion investment to Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Keeping the president safe on his visit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former troop commander with the New York State Police gives a look behind some of the intricate planning that goes into a visit of a sitting president. Francis Coots knows, since he was involved with safety in the past for sitting presidents.
Syracuse.com

Did Biden and CHIPS just put OCC on the map? To some students, it sure felt like it

When Onondaga Community College students found out President Joe Biden would be speaking at a Micron-hosted event on their own campus, there was general astonishment. “I was kind of surprised that they didn’t go to Syracuse University, just because it seems more prestigious,” said student Amelia Hann, who attended a livestream event in an auditorium right next door to OCC’s SRC Arena, where Biden was at the podium.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First woman judge? Experience on bench? 4 vie in ‘pick two’ race for Onondaga County judge

Syracuse, NY — Will Onondaga County elect its first woman to preside over felony cases? Or will voters favor a candidate with prior experience on the bench?. Those are among the choices voters have in this year’s “pick two” race for Onondaga County Court judge. The rare opportunity to run for a pair of open positions on the county’s top criminal court has attracted four candidates with a variety of credentials:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good

Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy