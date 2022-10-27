Read full article on original website
KingBlue Sholtz
2d ago
I hope she was Smiling At our Economy 🤔and Gas and food hikes in These last 2 yrs I’m Voting Republican 💯🔝
President Biden’s exit from Syracuse causes large backup on I-690 West
Syracuse, N.Y. — President Joe Biden’s motorcade out of Syracuse Thursday evening caused a large traffic jam on Interstate 690 West in Syracuse. Vehicles were backed up on the highway between the Burnet Avenue Exit and South Townsend Street Exit near the I-81 Exit, according to state Department of Transportation maps and cameras. All lanes of the highway appeared to be backed up.
Schumer, Biden caught on hot mic in Syracuse: ‘We’re going downhill’ in Georgia Senate race
Democrats are worried about the upcoming Georgia Senate race, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed during a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden in Syracuse. Schumer, Biden and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were seen talking on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport Thursday as the Democratic leaders headed to Onondaga Community College to promote Micron Technology’s plans for a $100 billion microchip plant that will create 50,000 jobs in nearby Clay. But the conversation showed they were also focused on the near future with the 2022 midterm elections.
President Biden leaves Syracuse after Micron victory lap, speech on economic gains
Syracuse, N.Y. ― President Joe Biden has departed Central New York after delivering a speech at Onondaga Community College Thursday afternoon. Biden was in town to celebrate the federal government’s effort to spur domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, spending that will help bring a Micron Technologies megafab plant and a $100 billion investment to Central New York.
Covering a presidential visit (Letter from the Editor)
It’s not every day the President of the United States comes to Central New York. President Joe Biden’s visit on Thursday marked the 26th time in history that a sitting or former president has been to the region. At syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, we had more than a...
Traffic backups on Interstate 690 in downtown Syracuse before President Biden’s arrival
Syracuse, N.Y. — Traffic has backed up on Interstate 690 between Interstate 81 and West Street in downtown Syracuse this afternoon as the city prepares for President Joe Biden’s arrival. Just after 1 p.m., police officers were stationed at ramps along downtown highways for when the president makes...
Keeping the president safe on his visit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former troop commander with the New York State Police gives a look behind some of the intricate planning that goes into a visit of a sitting president. Francis Coots knows, since he was involved with safety in the past for sitting presidents.
Barack Obama hits campaign trail to boost Democrats in midterm elections
ATLANTA (AP) — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn’t during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he’s more popular than he was back then, and now it’s President Joe Biden, Obama’s...
Did Biden and CHIPS just put OCC on the map? To some students, it sure felt like it
When Onondaga Community College students found out President Joe Biden would be speaking at a Micron-hosted event on their own campus, there was general astonishment. “I was kind of surprised that they didn’t go to Syracuse University, just because it seems more prestigious,” said student Amelia Hann, who attended a livestream event in an auditorium right next door to OCC’s SRC Arena, where Biden was at the podium.
First woman judge? Experience on bench? 4 vie in ‘pick two’ race for Onondaga County judge
Syracuse, NY — Will Onondaga County elect its first woman to preside over felony cases? Or will voters favor a candidate with prior experience on the bench?. Those are among the choices voters have in this year’s “pick two” race for Onondaga County Court judge. The rare opportunity to run for a pair of open positions on the county’s top criminal court has attracted four candidates with a variety of credentials:
New York state marching band show: RFA takes 7th place in large school 3 division (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rome Free Academy finished in seventh place in the large school 3 class of the 2022 New York State Field Band Association state meet on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Black Knights earned a mark of 77.1. Other Central New York entrants were Indian River...
Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good
Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19
Tatiana Cunningham is the founder of the Capital of New York State (CNYS) Black Expo, whose mission is to promote economic growth and business opportunities across New York State.
