Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc23.com
School Bus Matron Attack
Johnstown police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the assault of a school bus matron at the Solomon Homes bus stop. Authorities say on Wednesday, around 3 p.m., three adult black females boarded a Greater Johnstown School Bus, at the Solomon Homes stop, and “brutally” attacked the school bus matron.
fox8tv.com
School Bus Matron Assault
Johnstown police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the assault of a school bus matron at the Solomon Homes bus stop. Authorities say on Wednesday, around 3 p.m., three adult black females boarded a Greater Johnstown School Bus, at the Solomon Homes stop, and “brutally” attacked the school bus matron.
WJAC TV
Altoona man facing numerous felonies for striking and biting officers, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona man is facing numerous charges including felonies for aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. Officers with the Altoona Police Department say they responded Thursday to the area of Beech Ave. and 4th St. for...
Pennsylvania teens charged in Pittsburgh funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two teenagers were charged in the Friday shooting at a funeral in Pittsburgh, according to our affiliate KDKA. Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters Charged are 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon. They face aggravated assault, attempted homicide and firearms violations charges, say reports. Nixon […]
Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
WJAC TV
Police: Man shot into bathroom with his father inside
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified and arrested. A Northern Cambria man is facing multiple charges, including felonies, after police said he shot through the door of the bathroom at his father. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Davis Jr., 29, fired the shots...
2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Two teenagers are facing attempted homicide charges after police said they were seen running away from the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to court documents, two Black males can be seen on surveillance video approaching the church on Benton Avenue. Both were...
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man arrested after traffic stop reveals outstanding felony warrant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had an outstanding felony warrant, police say. According to a press release, the incident occurred Thursday and it was revealed that the man was a fugitive from justice. Police say the man was then...
wtae.com
Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday
Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
fox8tv.com
Petersburg Man Facing Charges
Huntingdon Borough police say a Petersburg man is facing charges accused of supplying a teen-relative with Marijuana. Police say Jeffrey Weimer is accused of providing the drugs to a 14-year-old while babysitting him. Court documents say police learned this had been happening since the boy was 12. Police say the...
3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown […]
2 people suspected of involvement in funeral shooting arrested after incident on McKees Rocks bridge
PITTSBURGH — Two people that are suspected of being involved in the shooting outside a funeral in Brighton Heights were arrested after an incident on the McKees Rocks Bridge, a law enforcement source tells Channel 11. Only Channel 11 was there as the two suspects believed to be connected...
WJAC TV
Police: Woman crashes car into Centre County home after suffering medical emergency
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A 28-year-old Huntingdon woman crashed her car into a Centre County house Thursday afternoon, after having an unspecified medical emergency. It's terrifying enough to have a medical emergency while driving, let alone having a car crash through your house. Luckily, though, Ferguson Township Police told 6 News there were no serious injuries.
WJAC TV
Police: 6 wounded in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral
Pittsburgh (WPXI) — Police say six people were sent to the hospital Friday after a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh. Authorities say the shooting happened just after noon while services were being held inside a local church. Police believe some of the victims were attending the funeral. One...
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Authorities say that Antonio Toliver was last seen Friday night at around 10:45 p.m. near Allegheny Commons. Toliver was last seen wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie with a black Tasmanian devil design and was last seen...
Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call
CUMBERLAND, MD – A bizarre scene unfolded on Thursday when Cumberland police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Memorial Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman on top of a child in a bathtub. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Memorial Avenue for what was reported as a domestic disturbance. “Upon the officer’s arrival, they could hear screaming from inside the residence and received no answer at the door,” police said. “The officers entered the residence and observed Tina Werner lying on top of a child in The post Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJAC TV
Police: Threats made to Penn State Altoona on social media app
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A man is facing felony terroristic charges after making threats against Penn State Altoona students on social media, police say. According to Logan Township police officers, Juan Nakamura, 19, posted the message, "Don't come to school Monday if you want to live" on the social media app Yik Yak.
wtae.com
Thomas Stanko charged with homicide in Cassandra Gross disappearance
Thomas Stanko, the longtime person of interest in the disappearance of Unity Township woman Cassandra Gross, has been charged with homicide. Westmoreland County officials announced the charge against Stanko in a news conference Thursday. “I hope beyond all measure that this brings some peace to Cassandra’s mom,” District Attorney Nicole...
Comments / 0