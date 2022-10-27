Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Related
Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Ravens after beating Tom Brady
After beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson grabbed a sign from a fan with a clear message to the Ravens’ front office: “Pay ’em Now!”. Lamar Jackson wasn’t signaling his teammates. He wasn’t trying to rally fans. No, Lamar’s message was for Baltimore Ravens management.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader
Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
4 best Denver Broncos coaching candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos coaching search in 2022 landed on Nathaniel Hackett, bringing in the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator to
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid DWI sentencing Friday: I was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before crash
This isn’t a good look for the NFL. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel reports former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid admitted he was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before the 2021 multi-vehicle crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child passenger in a separate car. Consider what Reid said...
Video Shows What Tom Brady Told Lamar Jackson After Bucs-Ravens Game
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson had a great postgame handshake following Thursday night's game. Brady told Jackson that he played really well and also told him to take care following the Ravens' win. Jackson then told Brady that he's the GOAT before they went their separate ways. The Ravens won...
LOOK: Second video emerges of postgame 'assault' in Michigan Stadium tunnel
Saturday night’s 29-7 Michigan win over Michigan State was quickly overshadowed by a violent scene in the tunnel after the game. A pair of Michigan players – identified as graduate cornerback Gemon Green and sophomore corner Ja’Den McBurrows – were shown on video being beaten and pushed around on their way to the locker room after the game.
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
Tom Brady Announces Divorce From Gisele on Instagram
The couple’s marriage will come to an end after 13 years.
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
WATCH what Penn State head coach James Franklin said about Ohio State after the game
The Penn State Nittany Lions presented quite the challenge to the Ohio State football team on Saturday, taking the game all the way into the fourth quarter, but the Buckeyes dug deep, created a couple of turnovers on defense, and put together some drives to pull away for a 44-31 victory.
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
Fans crushed the NFL and ESPN for having Broncos-Jaguars only on ESPN+
Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action has gotten off to an early with the Broncos and Jaguars battling it out in London. I should have put quotes around “battling” because this game between two 2-5 teams has all the makings for being an absolute stinker, which is something the Broncos have grown used to playing in this year.
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
CBS Sports
LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan because of team's alleged stance on kneeling during national anthem
LeBron James is done rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. During an announcement with his business partner Maverick Carter on Instagram Live Thursday night, James said that he is giving up his allegiance to the Cowboys after claiming team owner Jerry Jones requires all players to stand for the national anthem.
New Orleans Saints would reportedly trade Alvin Kamara to Philadelphia Eagles under one condition
We’re just days away from the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Teams are scrambling to add impact players to their
NFL Week 8 picks: New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks predictions | Will Brian Daboll improve to 7-1?
When team schedules were released in mid-May, it’s safe to assume that the NFL Network and ESPN did not spend a lot of time talking about the Week 8 matchup that pitted the Giants against the Seahawks in Seattle. The Giants, of course, had been a team buried under...
Comments / 0