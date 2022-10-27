ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader

Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
EAST LANSING, MI
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS

