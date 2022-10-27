Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Benzinga
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Analysts Turn Bullish On Gilead After Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations
Thursday, Gilead Sciences Inc GILD reported Q3 revenue decreased 5% Y/Y to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.48 per share. Gilead increased its full-year product sales outlook to $25.9-$26.2 billion. The...
Benzinga
Why Arch Capital Group Shares Are Popping Off Friday Following Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition
Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL shares are trading higher by 10.01% to $56.86 going into the close of Friday's trading session after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P 500. Additionally, RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained Arch Capital Group with an Outperform and raised the...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Meta, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Developments At Twitter Could Be Good News For Dogecoin
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday, finishing the week 5.37% higher and closing out its fourth straight week of gains, despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Musk Disclosed A Stake, Here's How Much You Made
The world’s richest person now owns one of the leading social media platforms with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter Inc. for $44 billion. Here’s what investors would have done if they took a stake when Musk’s initial stake was announced. What Happened: The captivating...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
Benzinga
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Benzinga
PTC Therapeutics Gets $1B Funding From Blackstone, Shares Fall
PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT entered into a strategic financing collaboration with Blackstone Inc BX. As part of the collaboration, Blackstone Life Sciences and Blackstone Credit will provide PTC with an initial $500 million commitment, including $350 million in low-cost, low-dilution capital. "This strategic financing will support the acceleration of PTC's...
Benzinga
If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
Benzinga
Church & Dwight Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.4% year-on-year to $1.32 billion, beating the consensus of $1.30 billion. Organic sales fell 0.7% due to a volume decline of 8.5%, partially offset by positive pricing of 7.8%. Net sales from Consumer Domestic increased 1.2% Y/Y, Consumer...
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
Why Vale SA Shares Are Falling Friday
Vale SA VALE shares are trading lower by 5.60% to $12.64 going into the close of Friday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Vale reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales...
Benzinga
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Above 10% And Have Gone Unnoticed Trading At A Steep Discount
The iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF REM has 50 holdings diversified evenly across small, mid, and large-cap equities, also allocating less than half of its assets to the financial services sector. The iShares Mortgage ETF is down nearly 31% year-to-date, as rising mortgage rates cratered the market price of real estate firms.
Benzinga
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 28 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Benzinga
First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
Benzinga
Alibaba, Meituan, Nio Jump: Hang Seng Looks Past Weak China Factory Data To Focus On Fed Policy
Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng rising 0.63%, as investors and traders shrugged off a contraction in China’s factory activity while focussing more on the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve adopting a less aggressive stance going ahead. Hong Kong Stocks...
Action News Jax
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets mostly rose Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced while...
Comments / 0