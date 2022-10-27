ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Analysts Turn Bullish On Gilead After Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Thursday, Gilead Sciences Inc GILD reported Q3 revenue decreased 5% Y/Y to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.48 per share. Gilead increased its full-year product sales outlook to $25.9-$26.2 billion. The...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
PTC Therapeutics Gets $1B Funding From Blackstone, Shares Fall

PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT entered into a strategic financing collaboration with Blackstone Inc BX. As part of the collaboration, Blackstone Life Sciences and Blackstone Credit will provide PTC with an initial $500 million commitment, including $350 million in low-cost, low-dilution capital. "This strategic financing will support the acceleration of PTC's...
If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
Church & Dwight Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.4% year-on-year to $1.32 billion, beating the consensus of $1.30 billion. Organic sales fell 0.7% due to a volume decline of 8.5%, partially offset by positive pricing of 7.8%. Net sales from Consumer Domestic increased 1.2% Y/Y, Consumer...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
Why Vale SA Shares Are Falling Friday

Vale SA VALE shares are trading lower by 5.60% to $12.64 going into the close of Friday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Vale reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales...
Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 28 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
Action News Jax

Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets mostly rose Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced while...

