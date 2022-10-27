ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner

PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Goreville High School named top 10% in Illinois

GOREVILLE, IL — Goreville High School has been named an "exemplary" school by the Illinois State Board of Education, meaning it ranks in the top 10% of Illinois high schools, Superintendent Steve Webb says. The designation is part of the just-released 2022 Illinois Report Card, which the Illinois State...
GOREVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Early voting in the Heartland

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. One person is taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

New Missouri early voting law

One person is taken to jail, another to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Carbondale. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman

PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police arrest a...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Harrisburg assessor charged

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Dept. of Agriculture to host Veteran’s event in Du Quoin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture in coordination with Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois will host a Veteran’s Day reception on November 1. The reception will take place at 6 p.m. in the Expo Hall on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and is open to all...
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights

MOUNT VERNON Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois educators skydived with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Wednesday, October 26. According to a release from Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the Golden Knights flew in from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on a Viking Air UV-18 Twin Otter. Educators from...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

Rubber ducky derby breaks fundraising record for Merryman House

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An annual fundraiser for the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (MHDCC) was a success. The 8th Annual PaDucky Derby raised a record-setting $130,000 for the center, which helps survivors of domestic violence in the Purchase Region in western Kentucky. Participants of the derby raced 20,000 rubber...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Piece by Piece follow up

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. One person is taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge. The Saline County State’s Attorney alleges 66-Year-old April Elaine Clayton violated state law for a period of more than 7 years in her role as Harrisburg’s assessor. The prosecutor said Clayton received payment for multiple...
HARRISBURG, IL
westkentuckystar.com

2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds

The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One person is taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

