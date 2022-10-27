ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Schumer's Legalization Bill Is 'Like California Cannabis Program On Steroids' Says Industry Expert & Military Veteran

Many industry experts believe that federal cannabis legalization is inevitable. Everything seems to be pointing in that direction, although, they also agree that it's not happening any time soon. Even with Biden’s recent cannabis pardons action. Marijuana activists seem to have seen through this strategic move, carried out right before...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT

People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
HeySoCal

Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts

A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
Monica Leigh French

Opinion: Legal Cannabis is on the Horizon

President Biden is taking a stand against the failed War on Drugs. We’ve all made mistakes in life. Some more than others. But imagine having the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. That’s the gift President Biden gave thousands of people on October 5th when he pardoned Americans convicted of possessing marijuana under federal law. This will clear everyone convicted of simple possession on the federal level since 1970 when it became a crime.
CNET

Marijuana Company Faces Lawsuit for Not Getting Customers High Enough

Two men are suing a California cannabis company for allegedly overstating how potent its pre-rolled joints are. In a proposed class action lawsuit, plaintiffs Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson allege DreamFields' Jeeter brand of pre-rolled joints contains less THC than is listed on the package. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chief chemical responsible for marijuana's psychological effects. A "pre-roll" consists of crushed cannabis flower rolled into paper so that it can be smoked like a cigarette.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Why Is Weed So Good At Nausea Relief? And Does CBD Help, Too?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Many people turn to marijuana for nausea relief. Why does weed help with nausea? And what about CBD? Does CBD help with nausea, too?. Before we discuss using cannabis for nausea, let’s define what we are...
Benzinga

MASSACHUSETTS STATE

