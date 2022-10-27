Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Schumer's Legalization Bill Is 'Like California Cannabis Program On Steroids' Says Industry Expert & Military Veteran
Many industry experts believe that federal cannabis legalization is inevitable. Everything seems to be pointing in that direction, although, they also agree that it's not happening any time soon. Even with Biden’s recent cannabis pardons action. Marijuana activists seem to have seen through this strategic move, carried out right before...
‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT
People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
More than 300,000 fentanyl pills seized in federal bust connected to 3 major drug trafficking groups
A total of 17 people with cartel connections are facing federal charges following the seizure of hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills and more than a thousand pounds of methamphetamine, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.
Rescheduling cannabis would be a big mistake, activists say
President Biden directed his administration to reconsider the Schedule 1 drug classification of cannabis, but the move could have unintended consequences.
Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts
A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
Arizona Attorney General's Office asks FBI, IRS to investigate group behind '2000 Mules'
Republican candidates for top statewide offices in Arizona have said they believe what they saw in the election-conspiracy movie "2000 Mules." Now, the state Attorney General's Office is asking the FBI and IRS for investigations of the group behind the movie, True the Vote, noting that it has repeatedly rebuffed all requests to...
Clark County judge rules Marijuana cannot be listed as Schedule 1 drug
A Clark County District Court judge has ruled that marijuana, cannabis, and cannabis derivatives must be removed from the controlled substances list by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy.
Drug Smuggler Transporting 114 Pounds Of Fentanyl Slips Away From DEA
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has lost track of a captured drug mule after failing to properly surveil him while he worked as an informant, according to NBC News. David Maldonado was arrested in June for transporting 114 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado and later
Court of Appeals decides DACA is illegal
Thousands of "dreamers" protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, have found themselves in limbo once again.
Recreational marijuana on the ballot in these states this November
The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.
Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Will Soon Open Alongside Florida Circle K Stores
In 2016, as Floridians picked Donald Trump for president by just over a percentage point, more than 70 percent simultaneously voted to expand medical marijuana access in the state. Previously, only patients with "cancer or a physical medical condition that chronically produces seizures or severe and persistent muscle spasms" qualified...
Opinion: Legal Cannabis is on the Horizon
President Biden is taking a stand against the failed War on Drugs. We’ve all made mistakes in life. Some more than others. But imagine having the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. That’s the gift President Biden gave thousands of people on October 5th when he pardoned Americans convicted of possessing marijuana under federal law. This will clear everyone convicted of simple possession on the federal level since 1970 when it became a crime.
IRS, Multiple Departments Put Drug Trafficker In Prison For 23 Years
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and multiple law enforcement agencies joined forces to put a major drug trafficker in prison for 23 years. Credit: Adventure_Photo (Getty Images)
Biden pardons those with federal marijuana convictions; potential first step in path towards legalization
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Biden administration announced pardons for thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Biden’s move also covers those convicted in Washington D.C. The pardons don’t cover those who possessed marijuana with intent to distribute it or those who produce it. “Criminal records...
CNET
Marijuana Company Faces Lawsuit for Not Getting Customers High Enough
Two men are suing a California cannabis company for allegedly overstating how potent its pre-rolled joints are. In a proposed class action lawsuit, plaintiffs Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson allege DreamFields' Jeeter brand of pre-rolled joints contains less THC than is listed on the package. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chief chemical responsible for marijuana's psychological effects. A "pre-roll" consists of crushed cannabis flower rolled into paper so that it can be smoked like a cigarette.
Benzinga
U.S. Reps Visit Colombia As Cannabis Legalization Moves Forward Under New Government
After the Colombian House of Representatives approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, a U.S. congressional delegation visited. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Chairman, was one of the congressmen who were part of the Colombia trip. Others were Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), and Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA).
Benzinga
These States Have Marijuana Or Psychedelics Legalization Bills On The Ballot For November Elections
Five states are preparing to vote this November for cannabis legalization - Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri North Dakota and South Dakota- while Colorado could end up legalizing psychedelics. Should the five marijuana initiatives pass next month, more than half the US population will have legal access to cannabis, noted NORML's political...
Benzinga
Why Is Weed So Good At Nausea Relief? And Does CBD Help, Too?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Many people turn to marijuana for nausea relief. Why does weed help with nausea? And what about CBD? Does CBD help with nausea, too?. Before we discuss using cannabis for nausea, let’s define what we are...
Benzinga
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
Federal Judge Considers Request for Restraining Order Against ‘Vigilantes’ Surveying Arizona Drop Boxes
A federal judge on Wednesday considered arguments over whether to issue a restraining order that would keep “vigilantes” away from drop boxes in Arizona in what advocacy groups describe as a naked ploy to intimidate voters. “I’m going to take the matter under advisement,” U.S. District Judge Michael...
