President Biden is taking a stand against the failed War on Drugs. We’ve all made mistakes in life. Some more than others. But imagine having the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. That’s the gift President Biden gave thousands of people on October 5th when he pardoned Americans convicted of possessing marijuana under federal law. This will clear everyone convicted of simple possession on the federal level since 1970 when it became a crime.

9 DAYS AGO