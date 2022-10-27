Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
Sheriff’s Homicide Unit Looking into Death of Transient, 66, Found on Dirt Trail
An older man died on a dirt trail Sunday near a transient encampment, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Santee Fire Department summoned deputies to the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, to help on a medical aid call, according to sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen.
Well-known San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced in gun trafficking case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday for his role in a gun trafficking operation.
Boy, 15, in Custody for Allegedly Stabbing Two Teenagers at Encinitas House Party
A 15-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Crest Drive, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. A fight occurred...
San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires upheld in court
A court has ruled San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires as a method to enforce time limits in parking spaces doesn't violate the Fourth Amendment.
Zahau family to petition M.E.'s office to reclassify cause of death
Zahau's family also sued the sheriff's department for the release of its records into the death investigation, but that suit was dropped earlier this year.
San Diego Channel
Encinitas woman reunited with golden retriever weeks after dognapping
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Encinitas woman reunited with her beloved golden retriever this weekend after he was dognapped from her home weeks ago. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says Denise Reppenhagen's dog first went missing from her Hollyridge Drive home after a family member accidentally left the garage door open earlier this month.
18-year-old woman still seeking justice a year later after allegedly being gang-raped by former SDSU football players
SAN DIEGO — Just a few blocks from San Diego State University, a teenager reported to police that she was gang-raped while attending a party in October 2021, and she's still seeking justice. The now 18-year-old victim said she still suffers from the trauma of that night. "I just...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dog Who Was Dognapped by Amazon Driver
An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever after an Amazon driver stole the pup after delivering a package to her doorstep. NBC 7 was outside a Clairemont Petco store to capture the reunion as Finn was returned...
thealpinesun.com
Fraud alerts for homeowners offered
Led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, the San Diego County’s Office of the Taxpayer Advocate released its free real estate fraud notification service. OWNER ALERT sends its subscribers that register for this service with automated e-mail notifications anytime a document is recorded with the San Diego County Assessor/ Recorder/County Clerk’s office that transfers title to a property or records a lien on a registered name.
Activists: ‘Blue code’ of silence stickers on SDPD restroom door
SAN DIEGO — Civil rights activists are calling out what they call a "blue code" of silence in the San Diego Police Department. At a news conference on Friday, the group showed off photographs posted on a restroom door, that the activists claimed were taken last week inside SDPD headquarters downtown.
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
Man Shot in Shoulder While Leaving Halloween Party with Girlfriend
A 21-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when he was shot in the right shoulder Saturday morning while leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West community of San Diego, authorities said. The shooting victim’s girlfriend was not injured, the San Diego Police Department reported.
Jail doctor charged with manslaughter in inmate’s death
A contracted doctor at the Las Colinas Detention Facility was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna, an inmate at the facility.
Community leaders, neighbors speak out after two teens killed in National City
National City Police are investigating a double homicide involving of a 16-year-old female and a 18-year-old male Friday evening, according to a press release. Police said they do not have anyone in custody as of Saturday evening.
Woman Shot While Sitting in Car in Barrio Logan; Police Search for Female Suspect
A 26-year-old woman was grazed on her forehead by a bullet while she was sitting in a vehicle in a Barrio Logan neighborhood, police said Sunday. The shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Thor Street, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
kusi.com
New task force “FAST” targets fentanyl distribution in county
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new task force titled the Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team (FAST) has was formed in San Diego County alongside federal partners in late October, 2022, to target fentanyl distribution. The task force already has its first prosecution after successfully targeting criminals that deal in...
22 San Diego locations take part in National Drug Take Back Day
According to the North Coastal Prevention Coalition, 22 locations around San Diego took part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
2 dead, including teen, in National City shooting
National City police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man dead Friday night.
