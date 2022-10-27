ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Encinitas woman reunited with golden retriever weeks after dognapping

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Encinitas woman reunited with her beloved golden retriever this weekend after he was dognapped from her home weeks ago. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says Denise Reppenhagen's dog first went missing from her Hollyridge Drive home after a family member accidentally left the garage door open earlier this month.
NBC San Diego

thealpinesun.com

Fraud alerts for homeowners offered

Led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, the San Diego County’s Office of the Taxpayer Advocate released its free real estate fraud notification service. OWNER ALERT sends its subscribers that register for this service with automated e-mail notifications anytime a document is recorded with the San Diego County Assessor/ Recorder/County Clerk’s office that transfers title to a property or records a lien on a registered name.
kusi.com

New task force “FAST” targets fentanyl distribution in county

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new task force titled the Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team (FAST) has was formed in San Diego County alongside federal partners in late October, 2022, to target fentanyl distribution. The task force already has its first prosecution after successfully targeting criminals that deal in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

