Prohibition was a notorious 13-year period during which the sale and production of most types of alcohol (with the exception of whiskey if a doctor prescribed it, per NPR) were forbidden in the United States. In the course of the dry spell between the 18th and 21st Amendments, which were ratified in 1919 and 1933 respectively, booze was banned outside American homes, according to History. Businesses were greatly affected, as thousands of people lost their jobs, as Ken Burns explained in the PBS miniseries "Prohibition."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO