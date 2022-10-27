Read full article on original website
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Wall St slips as jobs data dents hopes for Fed rate deceleration
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating that the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes.
Baby formula maker Perrigo buying Nestle's Good Start brand, Wisconsin plant
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Infant formula manufacturer Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO.N) said on Tuesday it is buying the Good Start brand and a Wisconsin plant that makes the product from Nestle SA (NESN.S), as U.S. retailers recover from shortages of the good.
