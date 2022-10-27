Read full article on original website
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
WMUR.com
8-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Salem taken to hospital, officials say
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday night in Salem was taken to the hospital, according to officials. The Salem Fire Department told News 9 that the 8-year-old was hit by a car around 9:15 p.m. on Main Street. The boy was taken to Lawrence...
Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries
An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk upon confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. Upon confrontation, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
Driver charged in crash that injured 2-year-old
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket. According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road. Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
fallriverreporter.com
MA State Police: Northwestern Massachusetts woman has gone missing on her way to Somerset
The Montague Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Joan Martin, of Turners Falls. Martin was last seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Martin left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her...
Watertown News
Police Log: Car Goes Through Yard & Damages 2 Vehicles, Shoplifters Stopped After Hitting 2 Stores
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct 17, 2:15 p.m.: A vehicle was rear-ended while stopped at the light on Galen Street at Watertown Street heading toward Newton. The suspect went around the vehicle that had been struck and headed toward Newton. It was an older-model Honda Pilot. The bumper of the vehicle that was hit sustained damage that will cost about $800 to repair.
Hit-and-run in Methuen leaves man injured, suspect's car found in Lawrence
METHUEN -- A hit-and-run crash in Methuen injured a man on Saturday morning. Police said the car involved has since been found and they have identified a suspect. Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car. He was taken to a nearby hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the driver was seen on surveillance video stopping his car, checking for damage, and driving away. The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence. Police are still investigating and no charges have been released.
homenewshere.com
Seen in Wilmington, Tewksbury, Lowell area: Carjacking suspect still on the loose
WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call made by an individual from a business located on the 800 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. The caller reported that an individual drove onto the business property and allegedly threatened employees with...
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured along Route 1 in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car along Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened near the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south shortly before 3 p.m., according to MassDOT.
Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Dump truck rolls into parked cars in Reading
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall. Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTO: Police looking for driver who left vehicle rolled over in Sandwich woods…
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas
A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
WCVB
Missing South Boston boy returns home safely, police say
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department says a boy with autism who was reported missing has returned home safely. Police reported that 14-year-old Joseph Ernstoff had last been seen shortly after 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3 Frederick St. in South Boston. Shortly after 5 p.m., Boston...
Three children taken to hospital in Blackstone bus crash
BLACKSTONE, Mass. — A school bus with students on board crashed in Blackstone Thursday afternoon. Blackstone Police say that a school bus and car crashed at the intersection of Main St and Mendon Street. 36 students were on board and everyone sustained minor injuries including the bus driver, police...
Serious injuries reported in crash that shut down Route 1 in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — There were serious injuries reported in a crash that shut down Route 1 in Peabody ahead of the Thursday evening commute. The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south shortly before 3 p.m., according to MassDOT. Route 1 was closed...
nbcboston.com
‘Do You See It?' Passerby Spots Crashed Car Hidden in the Woods
An elderly driver has an eagle-eyed passerby to thank for helping them get rescued from a crash in New Hampshire earlier this week. The Candia Fire Department posted a photo on their Facebook page late Wednesday of a car that had driven off Route 101 and was almost completely obscured by trees and underbrush. The only real clue that a car was in there was the glow of its red tail lights.
Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody shut down following serious crash
PEABODY, Mass. — Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody have been shut down following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south, according to MassDOT. Route 1 is currently closed in both directions to allow for...
