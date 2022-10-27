Sangamon County detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield bar early Thursday that sent a man to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:45am Thursday outside the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue. County deputies and officers from Springfield, Leland Grove, and Illinois State Police all responded to a call of shots fired outside the business. The suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO