Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say
DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
wmay.com
Man Arrested In Springfield Drug Bust
Sangamon County deputies have made an arrest as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The county’s DIRT team determined that the drug fentanyl was being sold out of a home on South 15th Street. Deputies obtained a search warrant and carried it out before daybreak Thursday. They arrested the home’s occupant, 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert.
17-year-old shot in Champaign; police investigating
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On October 29, 2022 at 7:48 p.m., Champaign Police were dispactched to the 500 block of West Washington Street for report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officer located a a 17-year-old teenager from Champaign with a gunshot wound to the back. Police officers immediately rendered medical aid with assistance […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man on drug and traffic-related charges Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 35-year-old Brian Dobson was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. Officers observed Dobson driving his vehicle at approximately...
Springfield man arrested, charged after drug raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South […]
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
wmay.com
Shooting Outside Springfield Bar Leaves One Wounded
Sangamon County detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield bar early Thursday that sent a man to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:45am Thursday outside the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue. County deputies and officers from Springfield, Leland Grove, and Illinois State Police all responded to a call of shots fired outside the business. The suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for firing gun into the air
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fired his gun into the air multiple times. It happened during the early morning hours on Thursday near East Julia and North Charles Streets in Clinton. There were multiple reports from people hearing gunshots and...
Clinton Police: Man arrested after firing gun into air
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clinton man is under arrest and facing charges in connection to a shots-fired incident early Thursday morning. Clinton Police said Logan Lentz, 24, was arrested after a witness saw him firing a gun into the air. That incident happened in the area of East Julia and North Charles Streets; Lentz […]
‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man charged in Illinois double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County public defender entered a plea of ‘not guilty’ for 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne. Payne is facing six counts of first-degree murder for the September killings of his wife and stepson, 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Payne appeared in court via video, Thursday morning. He was […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
1470 WMBD
Man jailed for 2020 Peoria homicide now faces new assault, battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who was in jail on murder charges now faces charges for allegedly assaulting Peoria County corrections employees. A Peoria County grand jury this week filed counts of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault against Ditarius Jordan, 31. Jordan allegedly threw urine at one corrections...
WAND TV
Second teen pleads guilty in case of Lyft driver shooting
URBANA, Ill. — Jaheim Dyer, 17, of Champaign has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the January shooting of Lyft driver Kristian Philpotts according to the News-Gazette. On January 12, 2022, vet student Kristian Philpotts was shot while driving for Lyft. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Na’Shown Fenderson admitted to...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police greet trick-or-treaters, give them inside look at law enforcement
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Young trick-or-treaters filled their bags with candy from friends at the Peoria Police Department, and also were given a behind-the-scenes view of local law enforcement. The annual “Trick-or-Treat with Peoria Police” happened Friday evening. Families could explore police headquarters and kids could pick up their...
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
25newsnow.com
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
1470 WMBD
Police chief concerned about growing number of crimes involving juveniles
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is concerned about the recent wave of crime in the area — especially, the fact that the city is now up to 22 homicides. But, the chief tells WMBD’s Craig Collins, just as concerning, is that a lot of the crime that’s been reported lately has involved juveniles.
Comments / 0