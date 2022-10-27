Read full article on original website
Related
50 Cent Has Scathing 4 Words Of Advice For Kanye West Amid Business Fallouts
50 Cent, who once participated in a 2007 album sales battle with Ye, shared an explicit choice of words for the rapper on Instagram.
Sylvester Stallone learned ‘hard lesson’ amid ‘tumultuous’ Jennifer Flavin split
Sylvester Stallone learned a “hard lesson” during his and Jennifer Flavin’s brief breakup. “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the actor told the Sunday Times over the weekend of his short-lived split, according to People. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” the “Rocky” star, 76, continued. “It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.” Stallone and Flavin, 54, called it quits in August, with the former model filing for divorce in Florida. Four days later, the Golden Globe winner made headlines for covering...
Film & TV Charity Launches $57,000 Grant For People From Ethnic Minority Backgrounds Named After Pioneering Black Filmmaker Sir Horace Ové
Sir Horace Ové, the pioneering filmmaker nicknamed the Godfather of Black British filmmaking, has had a $57,000 Film and TV Charity grant named after him to help people from ethnic minority backgrounds navigate their way through the industry. The Sir Horace Ové Grant launches next month and will aid in areas such as funding development courses, childcare, travel costs, equipment upgrades and membership or subscriptions to professional bodies. Applicants will be asked to provide an impact statement detailing how the grant will support them in their career, alongside proof of eligibility and costs People from ethnic minority backgrounds can apply for grants...
Jennifer Hudson Channels Whoopi Goldberg’s Mary Clarence In ‘Sister Act’ For 1st Halloween Show
Jennifer Hudson will host her very first Halloween episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Oct. 31. Just weeks after her talk show debut, Jennifer went all out for Halloween to kick off the week. For her 2022 costume, Jennifer dressed as Mary Clarence from the movie Sister Act. Jennifer revealed that Sister Act is her “absolute favorite move.” Plus, it was only fitting for her to channel a character played by fellow EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg! Jennifer not only got in costume, but she also soared to great heights as she performed songs from the franchise.
Comments / 0