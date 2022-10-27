Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Click2Houston.com
Academy® Sports + Outdoors $1,000 Gift Card
HOUSTON – Friday on Houston Life, a brand-new Academy® Sports + Outdoors location is coming to Meyerland November 4th. To celebrate the grand opening, we’re live from the store to team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 gift card!
Click2Houston.com
Lone Star Rally
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are some family-friendly places to take the little ones on Halloween this Monday
All the little ghouls and goblins will be outside searching for the sweetest treats this Halloween, and we want to ensure they enjoy it in the safest way possible. If your neighborhood is not hosting a night of trick-or-treating, here’s a list of family-friendly events taking place on Monday, Oct. 31.
Click2Houston.com
Halloween with Glam and Drama!
Monday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s Halloween... ‘Houston Life’ style!. We continue our annual Halloween costume tradition. This year we’re bringing the glam and the drama! Who will we be? Tune in at 1:00 p.m. to find out!. Plus, need last minute costume help?...
Click2Houston.com
The Suffers’ Kam Franklin
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin!. She’s about to host an epic music battle between Grammy award winner Gary Clark Junior and Houston’s own Paul Wall. It’s happening right here in Houston. She’ll share all the details plus how she’s getting...
Click2Houston.com
The Powell Brothers Perform their Single “Drive” on Houston Life and Chat About How Their Mom is a big fan of the show
HOUSTON – Houston band The Powell Brothers visited the Houston Life set to chat with Melanie Camp and perform their new song, “Drive,” ahead of rocking Fan Fest at Minute Maid in the lead up to the Astro’s first game in the 2022 World Series. “We...
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel November 2022 Official Contest Rules
General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Click2Houston.com
The First Ladies of Disco ‘Retro Music Box’ tour making final stop at Hobby Center Saturday night
HOUSTON – The first ladies of disco and their ‘Retro Music Box’ tour makes final stop here in Houston tomorrow night!. Three decades of music will come together in a 90-minute tribute to Billboard’s ‘70s 80′s ‘90s, Soul, Rock, Pop, R&B, and dance charts.
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy – The Path to Peace for Concertgoers
HOUSTON – Nov. 5, 2022 will mark one year since the deadly tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Ten people died, others seriously injured, and many witnesses to the disaster are still dealing with the mental toll from that day. “I just feel like, what would my life...
Click2Houston.com
$1M ticket sold in Humble as Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa – Someone in Humble is a lucky winner Sunday morning as the Powerball jackpot grew larger. The winning ticket was sold at Kroger, located in the 19300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway, according to Texas Lottery. No one matched all six numbers and won the...
Click2Houston.com
Day 6: Bringing Houston to the Galápagos
When the Houston Zoo opens its new Galápagos Islands habitat in April, it will represent a connection to the Islands that began years ago. Over the past ten years, the Houston Zoo has built a strong relationship with the people of the Galápagos. The Zoo has provided grants that fund conservation efforts on the Islands as well as offered support in other ways.
Click2Houston.com
🔒PHOTOS: World Series comes to Houston; These are the best pics from Minute Maid, the game and more📸😍
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. Game 1 is in Houston at Minute Maid Stadium. Here are some of the best photos from the before, during and after the game. Follow the game and its developments here. For more photos throughout the night, bookmark this page for all the fun.
Click2Houston.com
‘Let’s go girls!’: Country pop queen Shania Twain coming to The Woodlands in 2023
HOUSTON – Shania Twain is amping up her wattage with a new album and a world tour. Live Nation announced Friday that Twain’s new album, “Queen of Me,” will be released in February and in the spring, the 57-year-old superstar will embark on a 49-date world tour, starting at the Spokane Arena in Washington on April 28 and ending Sept. 26 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
Click2Houston.com
Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
Click2Houston.com
Catalytic converter thieves thwarted by constables in Walmart parking lot in Spring
Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office say they were able to thwart multiple suspects from stealing catalytic converters from a Walmart on Sunday. Officials say the situation took place in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M to celebrate homecoming this weekend. Your guide to the HBCU experience
HOUSTON – It’s homecoming season for most historically Black colleges and universities across the nation, and many are making plans to travel to their beloved alma maters to celebrate culture, tradition, and educational excellence (if they haven’t already). Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University, two...
Click2Houston.com
Authorities host event to discuss gun safety and importance of keeping weapons out of children’s hands
HOUSTON – After a series of tragedies this year involving youth and guns, Houston police officers are making sure parents know what needs to be done to keep firearms out of their hands. On Sunday, the Houston Police Department held an event at Eastwood Park and invited families to...
