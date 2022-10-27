Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 years later, journalists recall covering Hurricane Sandy -- the deadliest storm to ever hit Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon after getting home from work on Oct. 29, 2012, much of Staten Island went dark. There were widespread power outages, downed lines, trees that fell on houses and cars. Floodwaters had risen in shoreline communities to unprecedented levels. Residents of those areas were flooded before. But not like this.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’ visit ghostly Staten Island neighborhood ravaged by Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s been 10 years since Hurricane Sandy ravaged Staten Island and other parts of the metropolitan area. But the memories remain fresh for those borough residents who were here for the superstorm. And we haven’t forgotten those whose lives were lost to Sandy or those Islanders who lost their homes to the storm’s devastation storm surge.
Sandy, 10 years later. What’s changed? | From the editor
Maybe it’s because we lived Below the Boulevard just about all my life. We, The Weed People, as we were affectionately known, knew from floods. It was hardly unusual for autumn leaves to fall in neighborhoods on the other side of Hylan, while water from the Atlantic found its way into our backyard and basement.
Spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island. When will the swarms stop?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to invade Staten Island, the biggest question is when will the infestation stop for the winter?. South Shore residents have been complaining about the swarms of the invasive insects for months, and a flood of complaints have recently come into the office of City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), who hosted a lanternfly hunt on Sunday morning.
Former crew members claim rats, asbestos fill S.I. Ferry purchased by Davidson and Jost, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Pete Davidson and Colin Jost may be in over their heads, according to ex-crew of the Staten Island Ferry vessel purchased by the SNL comedians and borough natives, the Daily News reported. The duo joined an investor group that purchased the retired boat from the city...
A decade of history, a storm’s legacy
The devastation that daylight revealed on Oct. 30, 2012 -- after Hurricane Sandy tore through Staten Island overnight -- remains heartbreaking for a borough that saw 24 lives lost and countless homes destroyed in the historic storm. As the scope of the damage revealed itself that day, it would be...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Tuscan-inspired,‘ Lighthouse Hill, $1.8M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 131 Meisner Ave., sits on a 9,850 square-foot, street-to-street property nestled on Lighthouse Hill. Priced at $1,825,000, the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a built-in, two-car garage, a large paved driveway with parking for several vehicles,...
City announces safety upgrades at more than 1,200 NYC intersections, including dozens on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Sunday that the administration has completed safety upgrades at more than 1,200 intersections so far this year, including dozens across Staten Island. By the end of 2022, officials said they hope to...
NYC is seeking developers to build 150k square feet of space on Staten Island to house city offices and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City initiative meant to inject economic stimulus into the outer-boroughs has set its sights on the North Shore, and it’s coming with a large appetite. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Wednesday that it wants to see building...
How ‘living’ breakwaters are protecting NYC’s shores, 10 years after Sandy
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ten years after Sandy, experts worry future coastal flooding could be worse and although plans are being considered for storm surge barriers around New York and New Jersey, some have turned to other forms of protection. The U.S. Office of Housing and Urban Design kicked off a competition designed around resilience […]
Caught on video: Man tears down American flag from popular Staten Island deli. Owner ripping mad.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Dongan Hills deli owner is more than a little perturbed after the American flag that hangs from the front of his Hylan Boulevard business was viciously torn down early Saturday morning. Mario Ariemma, 66, of South Beach, owner of Ariemma’s Italian Deli, shared video...
As spotted lanternflies continue to plague Staten Island, residents invited to insect-stomping event on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There may be a chill in the air, but that hasn’t stopped the spotted lanternfly from swarming on Staten Island lawns and gardens, spreading larvae to ensure next spring’s pesky population. The destructive insects with colorful wings — known to be a threat...
‘Beyond the bounds of the crosswalk’: Staten Island crossing guard honored for her dedication to kids, families
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island crossing guard was recognized Friday for her tireless work in caring for children and their families. Sharon Cook, a crossing guard at PS 59, New Brighton, was honored with the Mimi Cusick Award for School Safety and Community Care during a ceremony at an intersection near the school.
New York counties with largest increase in home values: Where does Staten Island rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new study from investment advisor site SmartAsset analyzed real estate sales and property tax data over the past five years to determine which New York counties have seen the largest increases in home values, based on changes in property tax payments, and Staten Island is among the areas that saw the biggest increase.
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 30, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Larry Cronin, 78, a U.S. Navy veteran who lived on Staten Island for many years before moving to New Jersey, passed away on Thursday.
Miss Sri Lanka New York responds to rumors about brawl following pageant on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miss Sri Lanka New York has posted on social media to downplay rumors circulating about a fight that took place at the pageant’s after-party earlier this week. Angelia Gunasekara, in a video posted to Facebook, stated that the 14 contestants were not involved in...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service during Friday evening rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every 20 minutes during the evening rush on Friday, Oct. 28. From St. George, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Road running calendar: NYC Marathon, Muche-Struck Run and Lou Marli Run highlight November events
5 – Staten Island A.C. 3-Mile Fun Run, 9 a.m., Clove Lakes Park, for race info: panza.davidr25@yahoo.com. 5 – Homebound Hustle 5K, 9 a.m., Central Park, Parsippany, N.J., www.bestrace.com. 5 – Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K, 8:30 a.m., Manhattan, www.nyrr.org. 5 – 42nd annual Veteran’s...
Former NYC Transit President Sarah Feinburg assaulted in Manhattan: Reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sarah Feinburg, former NYC Transit president, was assaulted on a New York City street last Thursday. The attack was random and unprovoked, police said. The incident occurred on the corner of W. 21st Street and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea at 1:15 p.m. last Thursday while she was waiting to cross the street.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0