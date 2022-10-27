ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

10 years later, journalists recall covering Hurricane Sandy -- the deadliest storm to ever hit Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon after getting home from work on Oct. 29, 2012, much of Staten Island went dark. There were widespread power outages, downed lines, trees that fell on houses and cars. Floodwaters had risen in shoreline communities to unprecedented levels. Residents of those areas were flooded before. But not like this.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’ visit ghostly Staten Island neighborhood ravaged by Hurricane Sandy

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s been 10 years since Hurricane Sandy ravaged Staten Island and other parts of the metropolitan area. But the memories remain fresh for those borough residents who were here for the superstorm. And we haven’t forgotten those whose lives were lost to Sandy or those Islanders who lost their homes to the storm’s devastation storm surge.
Spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island. When will the swarms stop?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to invade Staten Island, the biggest question is when will the infestation stop for the winter?. South Shore residents have been complaining about the swarms of the invasive insects for months, and a flood of complaints have recently come into the office of City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), who hosted a lanternfly hunt on Sunday morning.
A decade of history, a storm’s legacy

The devastation that daylight revealed on Oct. 30, 2012 -- after Hurricane Sandy tore through Staten Island overnight -- remains heartbreaking for a borough that saw 24 lives lost and countless homes destroyed in the historic storm. As the scope of the damage revealed itself that day, it would be...
‘Beyond the bounds of the crosswalk’: Staten Island crossing guard honored for her dedication to kids, families

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island crossing guard was recognized Friday for her tireless work in caring for children and their families. Sharon Cook, a crossing guard at PS 59, New Brighton, was honored with the Mimi Cusick Award for School Safety and Community Care during a ceremony at an intersection near the school.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 30, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Larry Cronin, 78, a U.S. Navy veteran who lived on Staten Island for many years before moving to New Jersey, passed away on Thursday.
