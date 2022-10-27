Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Want something done? Give it to a busy person! A local band leader lends musical expertise to Miss Staten Island Pageant: | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the...
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
For Halloween, a restaurant story: I want my lamb chops well-done! | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week has been a tedious one on the food writing beat, specifically hearing about owners doubting their future in the business. It prompted one proprietor to wonder aloud, “Is this restaurant life worth it?”. For the camaraderie and friendships, at the least, I...
Bob Dylan Said He ‘Came Alive’ When He Moved to New York City at 19
Bob Dylan moved from the midwest to Greenwich Village and the talented musician once said he 'came alive' after moving to New York City at 19.
As violin music plays, names of Staten Island Hurricane Sandy victims are read in remembrance ceremony
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams joined Borough President Vito Fossella on Saturday morning at Miller Field in New Dorp to mark 10 years since Hurricane Sandy devastated the borough and 24 residents lost their lives. Several dozen attendees, including many of the Island’s elected officials, gathered in...
Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billon ahead of Monday’s Halloween drawing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With no winner during Saturday night’s Powerball, the grand prize has now reached $1 billion. While the jackpot still sits behind the world record of $1.586 billion, set Jan. 13, 2016, this is the second time in the 30-year history of Powerball that the jackpot has reached $1 billion.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Tuscan-inspired,‘ Lighthouse Hill, $1.8M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 131 Meisner Ave., sits on a 9,850 square-foot, street-to-street property nestled on Lighthouse Hill. Priced at $1,825,000, the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a built-in, two-car garage, a large paved driveway with parking for several vehicles,...
The Number One Spectacular Diner in Toms River, NJ, Chosen By You
Breakfast is my favorite time to go to a diner. It was something we always did on Saturday mornings growing up. Still to this day my family goes to the diner more in the morning than any other time. But, don't get me wrong, a diner is delicious if you go at noon, 2 pm, or 11 pm.
NYC Marathon 2022: Effects of COVID will keep this veteran marathoner out of next week’s 5-borough race
The marathon is not to be taken lightly. Running the 26.2-mile distance, there is extensive and intense preparation. The typical marathoner logs many miles and countless hours in preparation for the big race. The preparation is not only physical, but involves a mental element as well. One must be prepared...
Smaller NY Wheel could still come to Staten Island, officials say — but the money’s not there yet
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island and city officials say a smaller version of the NY Wheel -- a project in the making for nearly a decade -- could still take shape on the St. George waterfront, but they aren’t hopeful the tourist attraction will ever come to fruition.
Caught on video: Man tears down American flag from popular Staten Island deli. Owner ripping mad.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Dongan Hills deli owner is more than a little perturbed after the American flag that hangs from the front of his Hylan Boulevard business was viciously torn down early Saturday morning. Mario Ariemma, 66, of South Beach, owner of Ariemma’s Italian Deli, shared video...
Former ‘SNL’ star punched in the face in unprovoked attack outside NYC comedy club: report
Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd, was attacked outside of the Comedy Cellar on Oct. 26, 2022, according to New York City Police Department and NBC. The comedian, 37, was punched in the face “without prior conversation or provocation,” police said. Redd had just exited...
Powerball jackpot hits $800 million on Saturday, 2nd largest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot has reached $800 million, ranking as the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The grand prize sits behind the world record of $1.586 billion, from Jan. 13, 2016, according to Powerball.com. So far, there have been a total of 36 drawings...
Spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island. When will the swarms stop?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to invade Staten Island, the biggest question is when will the infestation stop for the winter?. South Shore residents have been complaining about the swarms of the invasive insects for months, and a flood of complaints have recently come into the office of City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), who hosted a lanternfly hunt on Sunday morning.
Former crew members claim rats, asbestos fill S.I. Ferry purchased by Davidson and Jost, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Pete Davidson and Colin Jost may be in over their heads, according to ex-crew of the Staten Island Ferry vessel purchased by the SNL comedians and borough natives, the Daily News reported. The duo joined an investor group that purchased the retired boat from the city...
NYC is seeking developers to build 150k square feet of space on Staten Island to house city offices and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City initiative meant to inject economic stimulus into the outer-boroughs has set its sights on the North Shore, and it’s coming with a large appetite. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Wednesday that it wants to see building...
Light the Shore Vigil at Midland Beach remembers 24 Staten Islanders lost to Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite the frigid temperature Saturday evening, dozens gathered for the Light the Shore Vigil, a candlelight ceremony in Midland Beach held to honor the lives lost to Hurricane Sandy 10 years after the storm changed Staten Island forever. The event, hosted by the Staten Island...
The Eric Garner Foundation saves Halloween for New Brighton children
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He may not have come in costume, but for several dozen kids in New Brighton, Eric Garner Jr. might as well have been Superman. Garner Jr., who grew up in the Richmond Terrace Houses, returned Friday as his Eric Garner Foundation donated Halloween costumes just in time for the holiday weekend.
As spotted lanternflies continue to plague Staten Island, residents invited to insect-stomping event on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There may be a chill in the air, but that hasn’t stopped the spotted lanternfly from swarming on Staten Island lawns and gardens, spreading larvae to ensure next spring’s pesky population. The destructive insects with colorful wings — known to be a threat...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0