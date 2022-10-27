ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

104.5 KDAT

350 Jobs To Be Lost As Eastern Iowa Turkey Processor Shuts Down

An Iowa-based turkey processor will be closing one of its eastern Iowa facilities in 2023, affecting over 300 employees. West Liberty Foods in Mount Pleasant first opened in 2003. Since then, the facility has produced millions of pounds of pre-sliced deli meats. However, after an announcement on Friday, Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the Mount Pleasant facility no longer is meeting the needs of the company due to a reduction in demand for the product.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
iheart.com

Southeastern Iowa Man Faces Multiple Domestic Abuse Charges

(Keota, IA) -- A Keota, Iowa man now faces multiple charges after being accused of abusing his wife. The Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges Thursday, including kidnapping, after 39 Christopher Wulf. Investigators say he repeatedly abused his wife after forcing her into a large machine shed on their property and beating her on multiple occasions.
KEOTA, IA
Pen City Current

BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck

FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
FORT MADISON, IA
Agriculture Online

Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
GRINNELL, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

1 killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE, Neb. -- One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Bernard Kneifl Jr., was northbound on Nebraska Highway 16 in a semitrailer and was turning west onto 849th Road when his truck was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place

(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing Oskaloosa man found

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Police foundRaymond Welch's body along the north shoreline on Monday morning. Crews have been searching for the Oskaloosa man for the last nine days at Lake Red Rock. The state's medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Welch's body. His death remains under investigation.
OSKALOOSA, IA
oskaloosaiowa.org

Bird Rides terminates license for e-scooter service in Oskaloosa

E-scooter service provider Bird Rides, Inc. ("company") has provided notice to the city of their intent to remove operations in Oskaloosa and terminate their license agreement effective November 23, 2022. The City of Oskaloosa entered into a license agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. on August 16, 2021 and the scooter sharing service was launched locally shortly thereafter.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Man Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize

Leslie Spaur, 69, from Knoxville, won a $300,000 lottery prize. Spaur won the 10th prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. The ticket was purchased at Kline’s Quick Time. He bought a couple of tickets; one of Spaur’s tickets won $10 and another ticket was a $300,000 winner.
KNOXVILLE, IA
