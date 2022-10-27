ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Judge Hands Down Maximum Sentence to Ohio Couple Who ‘Systematically Beat, Tortured, and Starved’ 8-Year-Old Boy for Years

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 546

Jeanne Borg
3d ago

this here makes me so mad, if you didn't want him put him up for adoption, someone out there would have treated him like a human I really hope you find out in prison what they do to people like you. have the life you deserve

Reply(31)
425
Becky Neal
3d ago

This is so angering! They should never again be free. This child will never be the man he would have been had he been loved and nurtured by loving parents. Where was daddy when he was looking like that and obviously dying?

Reply(12)
177
Taddy Mason
3d ago

Good. Two more wastes of skin that will NOT be missed. Hopefully, what they've done becomes known to the general population.

Reply(23)
208
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

She Was Burned Alive—and Testified in Her Own Murder Trial

There are abusers, there are killers, and then there are heinous monsters like Michael Slager, who on Aug. 2, 2015, set his girlfriend, 31-year-old Judy Malinowski, on fire. The resident of Franklin County, Ohio suffered burns on more than 95 percent of her body and yet, astonishingly, survived. And it’s her story—and agency—that’s restored by The Fire That Took Her, director/producer Patricia E. Gillespie’s infuriating and heartbreaking documentary about Judy’s unthinkable ordeal, and the courage and strength she exhibited in trying to make a difference while she could.A wrenching film whose Oct. 21 theatrical debut is aptly timed to National...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Law & Crime

Trial Date Rescheduled for Man Charged with Raping 9-Year-Old Ohio Girl Who Obtained Abortion in Indiana After Dobbs Decision

A trial date for a 27-year-old man charged with raping and impregnating a then-9-year-old Ohio girl has been rescheduled. Gerson Fuentes is charged with two counts of rape involving a victim “less than ten years of age,” according to an indictment on file in Franklin County, Ohio’s Court of Common Pleas. One of the two counts involves allegations between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022. The other count involves an alleged May 12, 2022 incident. Fuentes pleaded not guilty to the counts against him, the court docket indicates.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Law & Crime

‘She Was Thrown in a Hole Overnight’: Pa. Dad Allegedly Buried 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive as Part of ‘Barbaric’ Punishment

A 50-year-old father in Pennsylvania is facing multiple felony charges connected to a “barbaric” form of punishment he allegedly inflicted upon his 6-year-old daughter: beating, strangling, and burying the girl alive in a hole in the yard and leaving her there overnight. John Edward Kraft was arrested on Friday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment of a minor by a parent, and endangering the welfare of a child by a guardian, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
WAYNESBURG, PA
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
buzzfeednews.com

A Cop Was Charged By The Feds For Stomping On A Handcuffed Black Man's Face

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Indiana indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant for violating a man's civil rights by using excessive force during an arrest last year. Body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back, on Sept. 24, 2021. Huxley's colleagues were wrestling Vaughn to the ground in the city's downtown as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Upworthy

Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence

Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’

An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
GASSVILLE, AR
TheDailyBeast

Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy