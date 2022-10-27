Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln e-commerce firm lays off employees
A Lincoln-based e-commerce company announced layoffs Thursday. Spreetail, which sells home and garden products through eBay, Amazon and other websites and also provides fulfillment and logistics services to other companies and brands, did not say how many people lost their jobs, but it appeared to be a substantial number. In...
kmaland.com
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
1011now.com
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. The organization started three years ago with a mission to create feminine care products, newborn care kits, as well as pillowcases and other items that are requested. Each feminine kit includes soap, and washable and reusable menstrual solutions that are for girls and women around the world.
1011now.com
College View Farmers Market closes its 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The College View Farmers Market came to a close on Sunday. The market that has been in the College View Location since 2018 brings plenty of Lincoln visitors to the area each Sunday from April to October. Vendors with products from produce to specialty coffee will...
WOWT
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the past two years, the worker shortage seems like it’s been a never-ending topic. “I already had a cook called in for tomorrow night. It’s just I’m not extremely hopeful it will get better,” Kevin Culjat, Owner of Rocco’s Pizza said.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
1011now.com
Lincoln firefighters play cornhole for coats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bags went flying at a cornhole tournament in the Lincoln Firefighter’s Reception Hall. Put on by the Lincoln Firefighter’s Association, the tournament served up plenty of fun, but its primary aim was to get coats to kids in need through Operation Warm. The firefighter union started its partnership with Operation Warm in 2014 and have since supplied around 10,000 coats to kids in Lincoln.
earnthenecklace.com
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
Corn Nation
Illinois Did What Was Expected And Still There is an Overreaction
I’m glad that Trev Alberts is a sober evaluator. Or at least we all hope he should be at this point in the season. I’ve saw some who have now decided that Mickey should no longer be considered as the next head coach. My question then is the following.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
1011now.com
Nebraska comedy community remembers local legend Brad Stewart
LINCOLN, Neb. (NCN) -LINCOLN, NE — Nebraska comedians are mourning the loss of a pillar of the state’s comedy community. Local comics say Brad Stewart had an impact on everyone in the industry from Lincoln to Omaha to Los Angeles. “Brad Stewart is a comedian and an artist...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
1011now.com
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will kickoff at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Kearney Hub
With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?
The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
klin.com
VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska Hosts Maryland Tonight
Now we see what this team is made of. After being swept at No. 5 Wisconsin Wednesday, No. 1 Nebraska returns home to host Maryland tonight. Nebraska is 18-2 on the season and 10-1 in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers had their 11-game winning streak broken earlier this week.
WOWT
48-Hour Challenge spotlights Omaha’s growing film industry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a decade since Omaha’s Alexander Payne filmed the six-time Oscar-nominated movie Nebraska largely in his home state. Since then, cameras have rolled on three-time Oscar winner Nomadland, the Coen brothers’ Buster Scruggs, and an increasing number of features that go beyond the low-budget category, including 2022 festival favorite Bones and All, partially filmed in the western part of the state and opens nationwide in November.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are a view events you can check out this weekend, in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre Presents The Adding Machine. What does a life amount to? This classic example of American Expressionist drama follows the accounts...
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
Corn Nation
Nebraska Vs. Colorado Game Thread
Welcome back to another fun filled Sunday afternoon with Nebrasketball. We missed you and welcome you back with open arms. Believe it or not, basketball season is right around the corner and today we have an old conference friend on the scheduled. The Huskers have headed to the great state...
Comments / 0