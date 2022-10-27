Read full article on original website
Robert A. Wiley, 74, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Wiley, 74, of NYS Rt. 12 E, Cape Vincent, NY, passed away suddenly on October 29, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 3rd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St, Watertown.
Oswego County Recognizes Operation Green Light
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.
Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
Early voting begins Saturday in tri-county region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just a week and a half until Election Day, but if that Tuesday doesn’t work for you, you can cast your ballot early starting Saturday. Early voting runs from October 29 through Sunday, November 6. There are two places you can vote...
Bags full of books for sale at Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of books for only $5. It’s a deal many were taking advantage of this weekend. It’s part of the Friends of the Flower Memorial Library’s Annual Book Sale. The 3-day bag sale wraps up the week as book lovers get a chance to browse hundreds of selections to take home for only a small contribution back to the library.
Harvest Festival sees huge turnout at Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday morning, Watertown Parks and Recreation hosted Thompson Park’s annual Harvest Festival. Kids were encouraged to show up in costume for pumpkin painting, scarecrow decorating and Halloween-themed games. The Watertown Fire Department made an appearance, hoisting kids up into the driver seat of their...
Allen James Rishe, 88, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Allen James Rishe, age 88, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by members of his loving family. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 10:00AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 with Rev. Father James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors immediately following the mass.
Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties in Top 10 NY counties for animal crashes
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Road crash data analyzed by AAA shows that peak months for animal crashes are October, November and December in New York, especially for deer, according to a press release from the organization. There were 34,064 animal crashes last year, of which 1,515 involved injuries and...
Salmon Run Mall hosting Malloween through Halloween
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Salmon Run Mall is hosting Malloween this weekend. Events start on Friday, October 28, according to a press release from the mall. As part of Malloween, Zero Latency VR will be hosting a costume contest in Center Court all weekend long, Magick Apothecary will be hosting a “Witches Dance” on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Sunburst Spooktacular Pageant will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the head of the food court.
Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above. The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m....
Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, peacefully passed away on October 20, 2022, with her brother, Joseph at her side. Patricia, known as Pat or Patsy, was born at Monmouth Medical Hospital, Long Branch, N.J. on November 16, 1945. The daughter of Joseph E. and Ruth (Fadden) Sullivan. Patricia will be remembered by her sisters Sharon (Richard) DeNisi, Maureen Sullivan (Kevin) Dempsey, and her brother Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. She is also survived by two nieces, two nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.
New Life Church celebrates with Fall Fest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall festivities took place at New Life Christian Church Sunday. The church held a Fall Fest on it’s Gaffney Drive campus, interweaving the festivities throughout it’s Sunday services. There was plenty to see and do including bounce houses, arts and crafts and good...
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
Nancy B. Herron, 83, of Belleville
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy B. Herron, 83, wife of James Herron, Belleville, passed away Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at her home with her family at her side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home,...
Blast from the Past: 2018 haunted house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to 2018 to a haunted house inside a funeral home in Black River. Watch the story by then-reporter Natalie Kucko on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Mary C. Hart, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary C. Hart, 80, of Route 37, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on January 31, 1942, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the...
15 Best Things to Do in Jefferson County, NY
Teeming with scenic islands and spectacular natural attractions, Jefferson County offers a wide range of experiences for the whole family. The county lies on New York’s uppermost border next to the Saint Lawrence River, lying southeast of the Canada-US international border. It was named after the 3rd U.S. President,...
Susan J. Lashua, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Lashua passed away suddenly at her home on October 25th. She was 65 years old. She was born on July 31, 1957, to Allen and Marilyn McCarthy, she grew up in Watertown NY. Susan worked at Byrne Dairy for many years before becoming...
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
A sunny weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the region dry the next few days. Expect highs around 60 with lows in the 30′s. Monday and Tuesday will feature some clouds and the risk of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60′s.
