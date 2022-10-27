Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10
Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
What Desmond Howard, Rece Davis are saying about Jackson State football's Shedeur Sanders
The Heisman Trophy is much more than an award to Desmond Howard. The former Michigan star and 1991 Heisman winner views the selection as the inclusion into a fraternity of college football’s brightest stars. It’s an appointment that requires more than just flashy highlights and gaudy stats, though Howard...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader
Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News
Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Ohio State Announces Unfortunate Update On Running Back Miyan Williams
During the first half of the Ohio State-Penn State game, running back Miyan Williams suffered a hand injury. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the latest update on Williams isn't a positive one. He came out for the second half with a hoodie on underneath his uniform. Williams is out for the...
Sports World Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner's Decision
The sports world remains heartbroken over the developments with Brittney Griner. This week, the WNBA star's appeal was rejected by a Russian court, meaning she's set to serve her entire nine-year prison sentence, barring a trade with the United States. Life in a full-time Russian prison sounds pretty rough. "Brittney...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight
ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on last night's postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State. In multiple videos taken by observers, Michigan State players. striking two Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game his players were "assaulted." The Big Ten, both programs and the Michigan and...
LOOK: Second video emerges of postgame 'assault' in Michigan Stadium tunnel
Saturday night’s 29-7 Michigan win over Michigan State was quickly overshadowed by a violent scene in the tunnel after the game. A pair of Michigan players – identified as graduate cornerback Gemon Green and sophomore corner Ja’Den McBurrows – were shown on video being beaten and pushed around on their way to the locker room after the game.
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Ezekiel Elliott After Sunday's Win
The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like its old self for the first time this season in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears thanks in large part to a huge day from running back Tony Pollard. But will Pollard's rise precede a fall for Ezekiel Elliott?. Pollard got the starting...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'
This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
Fans Furious With James Franklin Over 4th Down Play Call
Penn State was moving the chains with ease on its opening drive of the second half against Ohio State. However, the offense was unable to build its lead. On fourth down from Ohio State's 19-yard line, Penn State decided to hand the ball to Nick Singleton with two lead blockers out in front of him.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
640K+
Followers
81K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0