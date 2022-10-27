ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10

Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader

Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News

Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Sports World Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner's Decision

The sports world remains heartbroken over the developments with Brittney Griner. This week, the WNBA star's appeal was rejected by a Russian court, meaning she's set to serve her entire nine-year prison sentence, barring a trade with the United States. Life in a full-time Russian prison sounds pretty rough. "Brittney...
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on last night's postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State. In multiple videos taken by observers, Michigan State players. striking two Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game his players were "assaulted." The Big Ten, both programs and the Michigan and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'

This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
The Spun

Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
EAST LANSING, MI
