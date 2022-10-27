Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes snubbed by Fielding Bible, Bryan Reynolds a Silver Slugger finalist

Where Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was snubbed for a second consecutive Fielding Bible Award, outfielder Bryan Reynolds is in the running once again for the Silver Slugger Award.

Despite Hayes having superior defensive metrics, Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals won the Fielding Bible Award on Thursday. Presented by Sports Info Solutions, it honors the best player at each position in the major leagues.

Hayes, the reigning Fielding Bible Award winner, was hoping to unseat Arenado as the game’s premier defender at third base. Arenado is a five-time winner of the Fielding Bible Award — the most by a third baseman — and a nine-time winner of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Gold Glove winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN before Game 4 of the World Series.

Hayes led the majors with 24 defensive runs saved and was worth more Outs Above Average (18), had a higher fielding percentage (.972) and more putouts (109), assists (307) and chances (428) than Arenado this past season. Arenado finished with 19 DRS, 15 OAA, a .968 fielding percentage, with 84 putouts and 283 assists in 379 chances. Both Arenado and Hayes had 12 errors, but Arenado turned two more double plays (38) than Hayes.

Reynolds is one of nine finalists for the Silver Slugger, which is presented by Louisville Slugger to the best offensive player at each position in both the American and National leagues.

Reynolds batted only .262 but had a .345 on-base percentage and 126 OPS+ this past season, when he had 19 doubles, four triples, a career-best 27 home runs and 62 RBIs.

The other finalists are Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres, Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets, Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves and Hunter Renfroe of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Silver Slugger winners will be announced Nov. 10 on MLB Network.