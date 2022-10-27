Read full article on original website
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
Exclusive: Boxer who gave Conor Benn black eyes calls for ban
Cedrick Peynaud has called for Conor Benn to get suspended over the two failed drug tests flagged by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. The opponent who dropped Benn twice and gave him two black eyes has addressed the ongoing saga with World Boxing News exclusively. Frenchman Peynaud shared the ring with...
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
