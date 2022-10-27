Read full article on original website
Climate crisis fuelling unseasonably warm October in UK and Europe, say experts
Temperatures expected to hit 20C in UK, Germany and France this weekend
natureworldnews.com
Experts Found Climate Crisis Causes Unusual Warmer Temperatures in the UK and Europe This October
Climate crisis is fueling the unusual warmer temperatures in the United Kingdom and Europe for the month of October, according to experts. Temperatures are expected to further increase this coming Halloween weekend. The non-season, abnormal warm weather comes several months after the historic heat wave that gripped the continent, causing...
Weather tracker: unseasonable heat in Europe as winter comes early to US
A broad area of low pressure has remained west of the British Isles during the past week. South-westerly winds associated with this system have transported air from north-western Africa to western and central Europe. The result of this advection has been anomalously warm temperatures across large parts of Europe –...
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines
Landslides and flooding in the southern Philippines killed at least 67 people on Friday, according to an official tally, with rescuers racing to save residents of a mountain village that was buried in mud. More than 7,000 people were evacuated from flood- and landslide-prone communities in these areas, the civil defence office said in an updated tally.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit in Berlin
The Natural History Museum in Berlin said criminal charges have been filed against two climate activists who glued themselves to a dinosaur display over the weekend.
In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions
In a makeshift arena in the French coastal village Aigues-Mortes, young men in dazzling collared shirts come face-to-face with a raging bull. Surrounded by the city's medieval walls, the men dodge and duck the animal’s charges while spectators let out collective gasps. Part ritual and part spectacle, the tradition is deeply woven into the culture of the country's southern wetlands, known as the Camargue.For centuries people from across the region have observed Camarguaise bull festivities in the Rhone delta, where the Rhone river and the Mediterranean Sea meet. But now the tradition is under threat by rising sea levels,...
natureworldnews.com
Nigeria Has Been Hit by Devastating Floods, With Authorities Blaming Themselves in Part for the Devastation
Over the last week, Nigeria has been hit by devastating floods, with authorities blaming themselves in part for the devastation. At least 600 people have died across the West African nation, with the disaster affecting two-thirds of the states. Nigeria is flooding and the US blows hot and cold. Up...
BBC
Chances for late-Oct U.S. hurricane falling, forecasters say
HOUSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The chances of a hurricane striking the United States in late October are declining, forecasters at Colorado State University said in a closely watched report on Thursday.
Above-average temperatures to continue over final October weekend
The UK will see above-average temperatures continue this weekend with London recording a potential high of 23C (73.4F) – well above the 15C (59F) average maximum for the month of October.The Met Office said the temperatures are “unusual but not exceptional” and there is some way to go before reaching the record high for October, which was 29.9C (85.82F) recorded in Gravesend on October 1 2011.But the current temperatures are still notable, with overnight temperatures in Plymouth on Saturday expected to reach as high as 15C (59F) – higher than Devon’s October average daytime maximum of 14C (57.2F).Temperatures are currently...
Deadly tropical cyclone unleashes months’ worth of rain in Bangladesh
A powerful tropical cyclone turned deadly after it slammed Bangladesh with torrential rainfall and damaging winds early this week. The storm left thousands stranded and millions without power after dumping more than a foot (300 mm) of rainfall across a large swath of the country. At least 24 people were...
BBC
Tropical Atlantic staying busy as October winds down
The Atlantic hurricane season has just over one month left to go, but there are still plenty of chances for more storms to develop. On Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists were studying at least three areas of the Atlantic -- one north of Bermuda, another east of the Bahamas, and a separate area around the Caribbean -- that could generate a named storm within the next week.
abandonedway.com
The Weather Channel
November's Outlook Is Warm For Much Of U.S., But Chilly In West
We expect a sharp national divide in November's temperatures. Much of the central and eastern U.S. should have a warm November. Parts of the West, however, may be cooler than usual. But there's an intriguing wild card in this forecast for late November. Sign up for the Morning Brief email...
watchers.news
Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” makes landfall in Bangladesh, damaging 10 000 homes and leaving at least 25 people dead
Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” made landfall along the Chittagong-Barisal coast around 15:00 UTC on October 24, 2022, with maximum sustained winds of 88 km/h (55 mph). Sitrang left a trail of destruction and, at least 25 people dead across 9 districts and about 10 million without power. About 1 000 000 people were evacuated ahead of the landfall.
Late-season Atlantic tropical activity could pose trouble for US, Caribbean
The tropical Atlantic is showing no signs of taking a long winter’s nap just yet. AccuWeather meteorologists say lingering tropical activity is forecast well into November in parts of the Atlantic as well as the Caribbean Sea. The chance that a system near Bermuda could become a tropical depression...
