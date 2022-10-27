ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines

Landslides and flooding in the southern Philippines killed at least 67 people on Friday, according to an official tally, with rescuers racing to save residents of a mountain village that was buried in mud. More than 7,000 people were evacuated from flood- and landslide-prone communities in these areas, the civil defence office said in an updated tally.
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
The Independent

In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions

In a makeshift arena in the French coastal village Aigues-Mortes, young men in dazzling collared shirts come face-to-face with a raging bull. Surrounded by the city's medieval walls, the men dodge and duck the animal’s charges while spectators let out collective gasps. Part ritual and part spectacle, the tradition is deeply woven into the culture of the country's southern wetlands, known as the Camargue.For centuries people from across the region have observed Camarguaise bull festivities in the Rhone delta, where the Rhone river and the Mediterranean Sea meet. But now the tradition is under threat by rising sea levels,...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England 94-4 Greece highlights

England score 17 tries to seal a 94-4 win over Greece - their biggest ever victory at the Rugby League World Cup. MATCH REPORT: England crush Greece as Dom Young scores four tries. Available to UK users only.
The Independent

Above-average temperatures to continue over final October weekend

The UK will see above-average temperatures continue this weekend with London recording a potential high of 23C (73.4F) – well above the 15C (59F) average maximum for the month of October.The Met Office said the temperatures are “unusual but not exceptional” and there is some way to go before reaching the record high for October, which was 29.9C (85.82F) recorded in Gravesend on October 1 2011.But the current temperatures are still notable, with overnight temperatures in Plymouth on Saturday expected to reach as high as 15C (59F) – higher than Devon’s October average daytime maximum of 14C (57.2F).Temperatures are currently...
AccuWeather

Deadly tropical cyclone unleashes months’ worth of rain in Bangladesh

A powerful tropical cyclone turned deadly after it slammed Bangladesh with torrential rainfall and damaging winds early this week. The storm left thousands stranded and millions without power after dumping more than a foot (300 mm) of rainfall across a large swath of the country. At least 24 people were...
BBC

Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day

Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
AccuWeather

Tropical Atlantic staying busy as October winds down

The Atlantic hurricane season has just over one month left to go, but there are still plenty of chances for more storms to develop. On Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists were studying at least three areas of the Atlantic -- one north of Bermuda, another east of the Bahamas, and a separate area around the Caribbean -- that could generate a named storm within the next week.
abandonedway.com

25 Pictures Show Abandoned Adria Palace – Budapest Urbex

Adria Palace is an abandoned building located on Szabadság ter, Budapest, Hungary. The building was designed by the architect Artúr Meinig in 1900 and it was once home to the Adria Royal Hungarian Sea Navigation Company. Although landlocked today, before WWI, the borders of the country known as Austria-Hungary were different, enabling Hungary to access the Adriatic Sea. After the war, Hungary has lost the sea access and the shipping company has been closed.
The Weather Channel

November's Outlook Is Warm For Much Of U.S., But Chilly In West

We expect a sharp national divide in November's temperatures. Much of the central and eastern U.S. should have a warm November. Parts of the West, however, may be cooler than usual. But there's an intriguing wild card in this forecast for late November. Sign up for the Morning Brief email...
watchers.news

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” makes landfall in Bangladesh, damaging 10 000 homes and leaving at least 25 people dead

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” made landfall along the Chittagong-Barisal coast around 15:00 UTC on October 24, 2022, with maximum sustained winds of 88 km/h (55 mph). Sitrang left a trail of destruction and, at least 25 people dead across 9 districts and about 10 million without power. About 1 000 000 people were evacuated ahead of the landfall.
