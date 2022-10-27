ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert Reflects On Her Best Halloween Costumes

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It’s Miranda Lambert ’s “fav time of year,” and the award-winning country superstar is paying tribute to “spooky season” with a look back at some of her best Halloween costumes over the years.

Lambert took to TikTok on Thursday (October 27), remembering dressing as Wizard of Oz characters with a group of friends, a Top Gun look with husband Brendan McLoughlin and others. The 12-second clip is set to “Ghost,” her song that she released last year with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on The Marfa Tapes album. Lambert also paid tribute to the song — in honor of “spooky season y’all” — in a previous TikTok on Thursday (October 26), singing on the track, in part:

“I've got 10, 000 angels here to pull me through/ I’ve cried the last tear that I'll cry for you/ You're just a shell of a man that I used to hold/ Now you're just a ghost/ Honey, now you're just a ghost/ And I ain't afraid of ghosts.”

Lambert’s fans wrote in the comments: “Love them all! Cant wait to see what you and Brendan do this year!,” “Love this song, SO MUCH!!,” “Awesome costumes. Beautiful couple 💞,” and more. See some of Lambert’s favorite Halloween costumes over the years here:

Listen to “Ghost” again here :

Related
Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Viral Eye Twitching Moment

Katy Perry doesn't take herself too seriously, poking fun at a recent viral video that captured the moment her eye couldn't stop twitching during a show. The 38-year-old American Idol judge was mid-show at her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday (October 23) when one of her eyes repeatedly began to close, per People. She seemingly tried to get her eye under control, gently touching the side of her eye several times, before continuing with the show and hyping up her band. The moment was caught by a fan and shared across social media, where it has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert

Billie Eilish and the Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford were spotted packing on the PDA last night (October 27) while attending a Paramore concert together. In a video captured by ALT 98.7, Eilish can be seen watching the concert from the balcony of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, rocking out in a black graphic tee. If you look a little closer, you can see Rutherford standing behind her, reaching out to hold her hands on the balcony railing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harry Styles Rocks A Beard & Tail In 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' Video

Harry Styles has dropped the music video for the song "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," from his most recent album Harry's House. The strange video follows Styles as a half-human, half-octopus-looking creature complete with a tail full of tentacles. After being caught, Styles is taken to Gill's Lounge, a sushi...
Taylor Swift Shocks Crowd With Surprise Performance

Taylor Swift shocked the crowd at a recent Bon Iver concert when she appeared on stage for a surprise performance of "exile." Bon Iver's Justin Vernon was joined on stage by The National's Aaron Dessner during the former's concert in London on Wednesday (October 26) where he began singing the duet by himself, per Pitchfork. As the song moved into the second verse, however, the crowd could see someone moving in the shadows along the stage and began to cheer when they realized who it was.
