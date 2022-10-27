ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Next Up for Boston Food Influencer Everybody Gotta Eat: A Food Truck

Emmanuel Mervil of Everybody Gotta Eat — the catering operation, food-festival host, and food-centric Instagram handle with 18,000 followers that highlights Black-owned restaurants around Boston — is adding another branch to the business: a food truck. Mervil is planning to debut the truck for hire at private parties...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy