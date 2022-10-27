Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — An El Mirage woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a Circle K employee after shoplifting, Maynard James Keenan is growing his Arizona wine empire and more funding for high-speed internet is headed to rural Arizona communities. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona...
travelawaits.com
12 Amazing Things To Do In Scottsdale For The Whole Family
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Scottsdale’s reputation as a chic city filled with high-end shops and restaurants doesn’t mean families will not have a fantastic vacation here. The city offers so many activities that are fun for adults while entertaining kids of all ages. From parks to sports to museums, Scottsdale has a bit of everything. Here are many of the reasons why you should schedule your next family vacation in Scottsdale.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend
It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
12news.com
Just in time for Halloween, we've got a look at some of the spookiest places in and around the Valley
PHOENIX — There's a chill in the air, and it's not just from the weather. Ghosts and ghouls and spirits stalk the streets this time of year, and Phoenix is no exception!. With a past as rich as Arizona's, it's no surprise that we've got our own share of haunted history in and around the Valley.
kjzz.org
Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona
The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
AZFamily
Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — There are a whole lot of Halloween affairs happening, while the Arizona Coyotes make their debut in a new arena. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Friday through Sunday. Time: Varies. Venue: Arizona State Fairgrounds (1826 W. McDowell Road)
SignalsAZ
The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!
The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
Phoenix New Times
Spend Your Halloween Weekend at These 5 Halloweed Events
Fiending to rock your "halloweed" costume before Halloween? You might wanna scope our list of cannabis-friendly events where you can either smoke up, fill up your goodie bags, or join a smoky masquerade. The Gateway Show. Friday, October 28. 1425 West 14th Street, Tempe. This is not your typical comedy...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
kjzz.org
Chandler to officially allow fireworks on Diwali
The city of Chandler will now formally recognize Diwali, the five day Festival of Lights, as a time when people can sell and use permissible fireworks. The city will allow vendors to sell fireworks two days before the festival until the third day of the celebration. People will then be able to launch these fireworks on the second and third days of Diwali, which is celebrated sometime between mid-October and mid-November.
Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town
Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history. Matt Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
