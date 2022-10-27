ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Alo Glo Shares a Name with a Real-Life Beauty Product

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HffFE_0ip9NEgH00

What if a lotion could make your skin flawless? That’s the tempting promise hiding at the center of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities‘ latest episode, “The Outside.” Of course, the exact product in the Netflix episode isn’t real. But viewers may be surprised to learn that you can actually purchase Alo Glow, with a “w” at the end (though not Alo Glo, the product in the episode).

Directed by A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night‘s Ana Lily Amirpour, the trippy fourth episode follows an awkward and unattractive bank teller by the name of Stacey (Kate Micucci). No matter what Stacey tries, she never seems to quite fit in with her coworkers. So when the star of a TV infomercial (Dan Stevens) promises that she will be transformed if she uses a high-end lotion, Stacey listens. There’s a lot of skin molting and disturbing monsters, but by the episode’s end Stacey finally gets the acceptance she’s always craved. But that newfound sense of self doesn’t come for free.

“The Outside” is both a scathing critique of the beauty industry as well as one of Cabinet of Curiosities’ strongest episodes. But one of the most interesting parts of this installment is its unexpected connection to real life. As long as you’re not particular about spelling, you can buy this beauty product for yourself.

Stacey’s life-changing lotion is named Alo Glo, without the “w.” But there is a skincare line by the name of Alo Glow. Sold through the wellness and yoga company Alo, there are at least five products or packages that include the descriptor “glow.” Those range from the $48 Head-to-Toe Glow Oil to the Gift of Glow, a seven-piece set that includes the whole Glow line.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Since the fictional Alo Glo transformed Stacey into a murderous, image-obsessed monster, it doesn’t seem like Cabinet of Curiosities is endorsing this purchase. It’s certainly possible that Amirpour, teleplay writer Haley Z. Boston, or artist Emily Carroll were specifically targeting this company to mock it. After all, Alo currently has 24 locations, most of which are around Los Angeles. It’s plausible that people who work in Hollywood would be familiar with this brand. But it seems much more likely that this was simply a case of parallel thinking.

“Alo” has the aura of a nonsense Silicon Valley-meets-wellness word, much like goop. Plus, it sort of sounds like a combination of “after” and “hello.” Likewise, “glow” is a term that often appears in this industry and means next to nothing. If you were naming secretly nefarious beauty regimens, landing on this one doesn’t feel insane. Decider has reached out to both Netflix and Alo for comment. But in the meantime, beware of any lotion monsters; and know that Alo Glow isn’t endorsed by Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Romantic Killer’ on Netflix, An Attempt To Turn Rom-Com Cliches On Their Head

It’s sad to say that in many cultures, it’s still considered scandalous when women enjoy anime, video games, and eating delicious food. Those are things for “other” people. For “ugly” girls who’ll never find romance. These antiquated ways of thinking are embarrassing enough, but imagine being forced to give up the things you actually enjoy doing as a woman because some irritating little fairy needs you to help raise the birth rate in Japan. It sounds disgusting, but that’s the situation in Romantic Killer. It’s supposed to be funny, a way to turn rom-com clichés on their head, but it...
Decider.com

How Reality TV’s Delayed Broadcast Breakups Reignite Real-Life Trauma

Take a moment and think back to one of your most heartbreaking life experiences — be it a breakup, a betrayal, or the loss of a loved one. Now recall the days, weeks, and months that followed that event, and imagine that after all of your pain, grief, and healing, you had to publicly relive your trauma while the rest of the world weighed in. Sounds torturous, right? Well that’s the harsh reality of reality TV.
Decider.com

Where Is ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Filmed? Top Filming Locations

Waiting for The White Lotus Season 2? The new season, which sees the return of Jennifer Coolidge, bids adieu to Hawaii and introduces a new group of vacationers in Sicily, Italy. The first season was filmed on the Hawaiian island Maui in 2020, where the cast and crew resided and filmed at a five-star resort. While the filming location for Season 2 would take 24+ hours to travel to by air, they share a similar home: the Four Seasons. Continue reading for everything you need to know about the filming locations for The White Lotus Season 2. Where is The White Lotus...
HAWAII STATE
Decider.com

‘The Good Nurse’ Ending Explained: Eddie Redmayne Goes Full Serial Killer

Jessica Chastain might be a good nurse in The Good Nurse on Netflix—a new crime drama that began streaming today—but Eddie Redmayne definitely is not. The Good Nurse movie—which was directed by Tobias Lindholm, with a screenplay by Krysty Wilson-Cairns—is adapted from the 2013 non-fiction book of the same by Charles Graeber. Graeber spent six years investigating the case of the serial killer nurse, Charlie Cullen, who is believed to have intentionally killed hundreds of patients during his tenure as a nurse. After many interviews, including an interview with Cullen himself in prison, Graeber concluded that hospital after hospital suspected Cullen...
FLORIDA STATE
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Big Mouth’ Season 6 on Netflix, a Raunchy Yet Insightful Installment

Big Mouth is back with its sixth season on Netflix. Prepare for more musical numbers, Hormone Monster jokes, and surprisingly smart takes on gender and sexuality. Only this time around, there’s a baby in the mix. BIG MOUTH SEASON 6: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: It wouldn’t be Big Mouth without an introduction that is somehow both gross and meta. Andrew (John Mulaney) forlornly stares out his snowy window as he talks about missing his new love interest, Bernie Sanders (Kristin Schaal). It’s the perfect opportunity for a nasty joke from his Hormone Monster, but Maury (Nick Kroll) misses the mark,...
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Repulses Ross Mathews By Admitting She Eats in Bed on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I’m Not An Animal!”

The Drew Barrymore Show was looking a bit like The View today as Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews debated over the act of eating in bed. During the Drew’s News segment where they talked about how 1 in 3 people would dump someone who committed the crime, Barrymore repulsed her co-host by defending her choice to have “bed picnics” with her kids.
Decider.com

Is ‘Armageddon Time’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Featuring an all-star cast including Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins, it won’t be long before you can experience Armageddon Time. Directed by James Gray, the period drama’s logline describes it as a “deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship, and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” Plus, the movie received a seven-minute standing ovation during this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
petapixel.com

Photographer Builds African Watering Hole to Capture Amazing Photos

Photographer Will Burrard-Lucas built a waterhole in Kenya’s Southern Rift Valley and captured a series of stunning wildlife photos. Burrard-Lucas captured lions, hyenas, buffalo, leopards, zebras, and many more at the DIY waterhole and adjacent hide he made with the local Maasai community. What’s more, the Shompole Hide, as...
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Get to Know ‘Big Mouth’ Star Jessi Klein

Halloween is nearly upon us, so let us treat you to one last Woman Crush Wednesday for the month of October (no tricks here). It sure feels sweet to bask in the skill and radiance of the laudable ladies who consistently kill it in the latest and greatest titles dropping on all of your favorite streaming platforms now. This week, we’re ending the month strong by celebrating a multi-talented and hardworking actress, writer, and stand-up comedian whose contributions on and off camera have given life to many memorable and fresh projects over the past two decades. So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the incredible Jessi Klein!
Decider.com

Did ‘The Great British Baking Show’s Paul Hollywood Cheat By Helping Maxy?

A reality competition show like The Great British Baking Show only works if you believe that the judges treat every contestant fairly. This is why Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith leave the tent during the Technical Challenge and why they do their darnedest to never, ever offer advice to the bakers while they’re still baking. Pointers on technique can come after the judging, not before. Which is why I was stunned when Paul Hollywood went out of his way to show Maxy Maligisa the reason her custard wasn’t setting during The Great British Baking Show “Custard Week.” Sure, it might have...
Architectural Digest

What Makes This Frank Lloyd Wright House So Beloved in Hollywood?

If you’ve ever seen Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Day of the Locust, or Blade Runner, then you’ve also seen the Ennis House. In the films, the property is used to depict a vampire mansion, a private residence, and an apartment building respectively. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1923 and constructed in 1924, the home has made more than 80 onscreen appearances throughout its near century-long existence, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. However, it was the home’s feature in House on Haunted Hill in 1959 that brought it into ghoulish acclaim.
Decider.com

‘Bridgerton’ Costume Designer Got the Royal Treatment and Would Spend $80,000 “Here and There” on Costumes

From princess dresses to sexed-up romances, the Netflix hit Bridgerton has it all. And, executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are revealing all the magic in their new book Inside Bridgerton. Per Insider, in a section of the book, the duo shed light on the strenuous work that goes behind the show’s costuming (which has received heavy praise for its innovative take on regency fashion). A producer on the show, Sarada McDermott, revealed that costume designer Ellen Mirojnick got the royal treatment and would spend $80,000 “here and there” on costumes during the first season – all of which...
Decider.com

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is the Latest Movie to Reference ‘The Stepford Wives’: Here’s Why the Original Still Resonates

“What do you think you’ll miss most about New York?”. Who wouldn’t want to live in Stepford? It’s a picturesque suburb full of beautiful lawns and gorgeous houses. The school system is great. Plus, as the locals will tell you, it’s a very progressive community. (Why, a Black couple just moved there recently!) But Joanna isn’t so sure. A wife and mother of two — and an aspiring photographer — she instantly bristles at the cozy Connecticut town where her husband Walter has moved her and their kids. This Manhattanite can’t put her finger on it, but there’s something stifling about the place. It’s just too damn tranquil. Joanna misses the noise. She misses the hum of life.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: Is ‘The Frankenstein Chronicles’ on BritBox, A Monster Smash Or Graveyard Trash?

What if Frankenstein wasn’t fictional? What if Frankenstein was real? Well, what if it wasn’t “real,” per se, but the spirit of the novel sparked a series of grisly murders in pre-Victorian London? That’s kind of the gist of Netflix’s new original series The Frankenstein Chronicles. The series, a spooky crime thriller that pits a “sort of” detective named John Marlott (Sean Bean) against a mysterious killer, mixes the hallmarks of the Victorian penny dreadful genre with some super specific historical references and a boatload of cameos from some of British literature’s biggest titans. (I SEE YOU, DICKENS!) But is...
Decider.com

Is ‘Prey for the Devil’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

If you’re looking to conjure up some frights this Halloween, look no further than Prey for the Devil. The supernatural film, which is releasing in theaters just in time for the spooky holiday, stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, and Christian Navarro in what is sure to be a terrifying watch.
Decider.com

Decider.com

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy